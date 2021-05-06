According to this study, over the next five years the Briquette Presses market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Briquette Presses business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Briquette Presses market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Briquette Presses, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Briquette Presses market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Briquette Presses companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Less Than 250kg/h Presses

250-1000kg/h Presses

More Than 1000kg/h Presses

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Waste Treatment

Industrial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Orwak

PRAB

HSM

RUF

UAB UMP Technika

NESTRO

Strautmann Umwelttechnik

BP Recyclingsystems- Technik

Metso

Ningbo Sinobaler

EIDOS ENGINEERING

Reinbold Entsorgungstechnik

ATM Recyclingsystems

HÖCKER POLYTECHNIK

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Briquette Presses consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Briquette Presses market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Briquette Presses manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Briquette Presses with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Briquette Presses submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Briquette Presses Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Briquette Presses Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Briquette Presses Segment by Type

2.2.1 Less Than 250kg/h Presses

2.2.2 250-1000kg/h Presses

2.2.3 More Than 1000kg/h Presses

2.3 Briquette Presses Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Briquette Presses Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Briquette Presses Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Briquette Presses Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Briquette Presses Segment by Application

2.4.1 Waste Treatment

2.4.2 Industrial

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Briquette Presses Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Briquette Presses Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Briquette Presses Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Briquette Presses Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Briquette Presses by Company

3.1 Global Briquette Presses Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Briquette Presses Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Briquette Presses Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Briquette Presses Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Briquette Presses Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Briquette Presses Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Briquette Presses Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Briquette Presses Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Briquette Presses Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Briquette Presses Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Briquette Presses by Regions

4.1 Briquette Presses by Regions

4.2 Americas Briquette Presses Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Briquette Presses Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Briquette Presses Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Briquette Presses Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Briquette Presses Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Briquette Presses Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Briquette Presses Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Briquette Presses Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Briquette Presses Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Briquette Presses Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Briquette Presses Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Briquette Presses Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Briquette Presses Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Briquette Presses Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Briquette Presses by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Briquette Presses Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Briquette Presses Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Briquette Presses Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Briquette Presses Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Briquette Presses by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Briquette Presses Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Briquette Presses Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Briquette Presses Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Briquette Presses Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

Continued…

