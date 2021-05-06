In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Venting
Hard Rock Equipment
Longwall Systems
Room & Pillar, Entry Development
Tunneling Equipment
Crushing & Conveying
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Coal Mining
Metal Mining
Mineral Mining
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Caterpillar
ZMJ
Komatsu (Joy Global)
Hitachi Construction Machinery
Sandvik
Volvo
ThyssenKrupp
Atlas Copco
Liebherr-International
Metso
FLSmidth
China Coal Group
Doosan Infracore
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Segment by Type
2.2.1 Venting
2.2.2 Hard Rock Equipment
2.2.3 Longwall Systems
2.2.4 Room & Pillar, Entry Development
2.2.5 Tunneling Equipment
2.2.6 Crushing & Conveying
2.3 Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Segment by Application
2.4.1 Coal Mining
2.4.2 Metal Mining
2.4.3 Mineral Mining
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment by Company
3.1 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment by Regions
4.1 Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment by Regions
4.2 Americas Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Distributors
10.3 Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Customer
11 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Market Forecast
11.1 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Autonomous Underground Mining Equipment Forecast by Application
…continued
