COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automated Cash Handling Device market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automated Cash Handling Device, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automated Cash Handling Device market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automated Cash Handling Device companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Automatic Teller Machine (ATM)
Cash Dispenser
Cash Validator
Cash Recycler
Rolled Roin Dispenser
Loose Coin Validator
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Banks
Retail
Non-banking Financial Operations
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Diebold, Inc
Euronet Worldwide, Inc
NCR Corporation
Triton Systems of Delaware, LLC
GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd
Wincor Nixdorf AG
Nautilus Hyosung Corporation
Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corporation
Fujitsu Ltd
HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co KG
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Automated Cash Handling Device consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Automated Cash Handling Device market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automated Cash Handling Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automated Cash Handling Device with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Automated Cash Handling Device submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Automated Cash Handling Device?
1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Automated Cash Handling Device Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Automated Cash Handling Device Segment by Type
2.2.1 Automatic Teller Machine (ATM)
2.2.2 Cash Dispenser
2.2.3 Cash Validator
2.2.4 Cash Recycler
2.2.5 Rolled Roin Dispenser
2.2.6 Loose Coin Validator
2.3 Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Automated Cash Handling Device Segment by Application
2.4.1 Banks
2.4.2 Retail
2.4.3 Non-banking Financial Operations
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Automated Cash Handling Device by Company
3.1 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Automated Cash Handling Device Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Automated Cash Handling Device by Regions
4.1 Automated Cash Handling Device by Regions
4.2 Americas Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Automated Cash Handling Device Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Automated Cash Handling Device Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Automated Cash Handling Device by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Automated Cash Handling Device Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Automated Cash Handling Device by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Automated Cash Handling Device Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Automated Cash Handling Device Distributors
10.3 Automated Cash Handling Device Customer
11 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Market Forecast
11.1 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Diebold, Inc
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Automated Cash Handling Device Product Offered
12.1.3 Diebold, Inc Automated Cash Handling Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Diebold, Inc Latest Developments
12.2 Euronet Worldwide, Inc
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Automated Cash Handling Device Product Offered
12.2.3 Euronet Worldwide, Inc Automated Cash Handling Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Euronet Worldwide, Inc Latest Developments
12.3 NCR Corporation
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Automated Cash Handling Device Product Offered
12.3.3 NCR Corporation Automated Cash Handling Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 NCR Corporation Latest Developments
12.4 Triton Systems of Delaware, LLC
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Automated Cash Handling Device Product Offered
12.4.3 Triton Systems of Delaware, LLC Automated Cash Handling Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Triton Systems of Delaware, LLC Latest Developments
12.5 GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Automated Cash Handling Device Product Offered
12.5.3 GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd Automated Cash Handling Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd Latest Developments
12.6 Wincor Nixdorf AG
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Automated Cash Handling Device Product Offered
12.6.3 Wincor Nixdorf AG Automated Cash Handling Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Wincor Nixdorf AG Latest Developments
12.7 Nautilus Hyosung Corporation
….….Continued
