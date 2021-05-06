COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automated Cash Handling Device market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automated Cash Handling Device, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automated Cash Handling Device market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automated Cash Handling Device companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Automatic Teller Machine (ATM)

Cash Dispenser

Cash Validator

Cash Recycler

Rolled Roin Dispenser

Loose Coin Validator

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Banks

Retail

Non-banking Financial Operations

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Diebold, Inc

Euronet Worldwide, Inc

NCR Corporation

Triton Systems of Delaware, LLC

GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd

Wincor Nixdorf AG

Nautilus Hyosung Corporation

Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd

HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co KG

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automated Cash Handling Device consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automated Cash Handling Device market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automated Cash Handling Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automated Cash Handling Device with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automated Cash Handling Device submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Automated Cash Handling Device?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Automated Cash Handling Device Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Automated Cash Handling Device Segment by Type

2.2.1 Automatic Teller Machine (ATM)

2.2.2 Cash Dispenser

2.2.3 Cash Validator

2.2.4 Cash Recycler

2.2.5 Rolled Roin Dispenser

2.2.6 Loose Coin Validator

2.3 Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automated Cash Handling Device Segment by Application

2.4.1 Banks

2.4.2 Retail

2.4.3 Non-banking Financial Operations

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Automated Cash Handling Device by Company

3.1 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Automated Cash Handling Device Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automated Cash Handling Device by Regions

4.1 Automated Cash Handling Device by Regions

4.2 Americas Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Automated Cash Handling Device Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Automated Cash Handling Device Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automated Cash Handling Device by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Automated Cash Handling Device Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Automated Cash Handling Device by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Automated Cash Handling Device Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Automated Cash Handling Device Distributors

10.3 Automated Cash Handling Device Customer

11 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Market Forecast

11.1 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Automated Cash Handling Device Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Diebold, Inc

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Automated Cash Handling Device Product Offered

12.1.3 Diebold, Inc Automated Cash Handling Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Diebold, Inc Latest Developments

12.2 Euronet Worldwide, Inc

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Automated Cash Handling Device Product Offered

12.2.3 Euronet Worldwide, Inc Automated Cash Handling Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Euronet Worldwide, Inc Latest Developments

12.3 NCR Corporation

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Automated Cash Handling Device Product Offered

12.3.3 NCR Corporation Automated Cash Handling Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 NCR Corporation Latest Developments

12.4 Triton Systems of Delaware, LLC

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Automated Cash Handling Device Product Offered

12.4.3 Triton Systems of Delaware, LLC Automated Cash Handling Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Triton Systems of Delaware, LLC Latest Developments

12.5 GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Automated Cash Handling Device Product Offered

12.5.3 GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd Automated Cash Handling Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd Latest Developments

12.6 Wincor Nixdorf AG

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Automated Cash Handling Device Product Offered

12.6.3 Wincor Nixdorf AG Automated Cash Handling Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Wincor Nixdorf AG Latest Developments

12.7 Nautilus Hyosung Corporation

….….Continued

