The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Air Quality Monitoring System Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global air quality monitoring system market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, pollutant type sampling method, end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 4.06 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.4%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 5.89 Billion

The global air quality monitoring market is being driven by increasing demand for vehicles among consumers with rising disposable incomes, especially in emerging economies like India and China. Besides, the industrial sector, which includes manufacturing, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and other sectors, is implementing air quality control systems in response to stringent government mandates to manage emission levels. On the other hand, the demand for air quality monitoring systems is expected to rise in the forecast period with the increasing demand for smart homes and green buildings. As increased exposure to air pollutants can cause various health-related problems including respiratory, allergies, and others, people are increasingly adopting a monitoring system to keep a check on air quality in their homes.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Local governments, as well as major public and private enterprises, use the air quality management system (AQMS) to analyze and prevent air pollution, while also keeping an eye on emission sources. Wind speed, rainfall, radiation, temperature, barometric pressure, and atmospheric parameters are among the metrological parameters measured by the system.

Based on product, the global air quality monitoring system market can be segmented into:

Indoor Monitors

Outdoor Monitors

Wearable Monitors

Others

By pollutant type, the global air quality monitoring system market can be divided into:

Chemical Pollutants

Physical Pollutants

Biological Pollutants

On the basis of sampling method, the market can be divided into:

Active/Continuous Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Intermittent Monitoring

Stack Monitoring

Others

By end-use, the market can be segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional market of the global air quality monitoring system market can be divided into:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Trends

Governments across the world are implementing a variety of environmental measures, such as the implementation of smart cities and a greater emphasis on the installation of air quality monitoring systems across cities, which is expected to drive demand growth over the forecast period. Major industry players are working with government agencies to develop advanced technologies that lead to environmental and human health security. The global air quality monitoring system industry is expected to grow in response to rapid urbanization and industrialization, as well as the availability of advanced air quality monitoring systems with real-time monitoring features.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Siemens AG, 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Emerson Electric Co. and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

