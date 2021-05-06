In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Fixed Wing

Multi-rotor

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Crop Spraying

Data Acquisition

Pest and Disease Detection

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

3D Robotics

XAG

AgEagle Aerial Systems

SenseFly (Parrot)

DJI

PrecisionHawk

American Robotics, Inc.

Sentera

AGCO

Skyx

Pyka, Inc.

HSE

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Fixed Wing

2.2.2 Multi-rotor

2.3 Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Crop Spraying

2.4.2 Data Acquisition

2.4.3 Pest and Disease Detection

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) by Company

3.1 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) by Regions

4.1 Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) by Regions

4.2 Americas Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Distributors

10.3 Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Customer

11 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Agriculture Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

….continued

