COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
GET FREE SAMPLE PDF:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5219995-global-agricultural-production-equipment-market-growth-trends-and
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Agricultural Production Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rotary-bottle-washing-machine-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-04-26
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Agricultural Production Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Agricultural Production Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Agricultural Production Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-non-invasive-drug-delivery-device-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2027-2021-04-30
Segmentation by product type:
Tractors
Harvesters
Planting Equipment
Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment
Spraying Equipment
Hay & Forage Equipment
Others
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-oscillator-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03
Segmentation by Application
Plowing
Sowing
Plant Protection & Fertilizing
Harvesting & Threshing
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Americas
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Taiwan
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Russia
Italy
Benelux
Nordic
Rest of Europe
MENA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
South Africa
Egypt
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
AGCO
JCB
Alamo Group
CNH Industrial
Dongfeng farm
Claas
Horsch Maschinen
Escorts Group
ISEKI
Exel Industries
Manitou Group
MaterMacc
Maschio Gaspardo
Jiangsu Wode Group
LOVOL
Kubota
MTZ Equipment
Mahindra
John Deere
Morris Industries
YTO Group
Zoomlion
Wuzheng
Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE)
Yanmar
Rostselmash
SDF
QUIVOGNE Group
Shandong Shifeng
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Agricultural Production Equipment?
1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fluorescent-in-situ-hybridization-probe-fish-probe-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2014–2025-2021-03-04
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2025
2.1.2 Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2015 VS 2020 VS 2025
2.2 Global Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast by Regions, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
2.3 Americas Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
2.4 APAC Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
2.5 Europe Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
2.6 MENA Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-clean-label-ingredients-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-06
3 Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size by Player
3.1 Global Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size by Player
3.1.1 Global Top Players Agricultural Production Equipment Revenue, 2018-2020E ($ millions)
3.1.2 Global Top Agricultural Production Equipment Players Market Share, 2018-2020E
3.2 Global Key Agricultural Production Equipment Players Rank in 2019
3.3 Global Key Agricultural Production Equipment Players Head office and Products Offered
3.4 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.4.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.4.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10), 2018-2020E
3.5 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Agricultural Production Equipment Segment by Type
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Tractors
4.1.2 Harvesters
4.1.3 Planting Equipment
4.1.4 Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment
4.1.5 Spraying Equipment
4.1.6 Hay & Forage Equipment
4.1.7 Others
4.2 Global Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size by Type, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
4.3 Tractors Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
4.4 Harvesters Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
4.5 Planting Equipment Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
4.6 Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
4.7 Spraying Equipment Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
4.8 Hay & Forage Equipment Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
4.9 Others Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://themarketeagle.com/