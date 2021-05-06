COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Agricultural Production Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Agricultural Production Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Agricultural Production Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Agricultural Production Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by product type:

Tractors

Harvesters

Planting Equipment

Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment

Spraying Equipment

Hay & Forage Equipment

Others

Segmentation by Application

Plowing

Sowing

Plant Protection & Fertilizing

Harvesting & Threshing

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Americas

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

MENA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

South Africa

Egypt

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

AGCO

JCB

Alamo Group

CNH Industrial

Dongfeng farm

Claas

Horsch Maschinen

Escorts Group

ISEKI

Exel Industries

Manitou Group

MaterMacc

Maschio Gaspardo

Jiangsu Wode Group

LOVOL

Kubota

MTZ Equipment

Mahindra

John Deere

Morris Industries

YTO Group

Zoomlion

Wuzheng

Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE)

Yanmar

Rostselmash

SDF

QUIVOGNE Group

Shandong Shifeng

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Agricultural Production Equipment?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2025

2.1.2 Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2015 VS 2020 VS 2025

2.2 Global Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size and Forecast by Regions, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.3 Americas Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.4 APAC Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.5 Europe Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.6 MENA Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

3 Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size by Player

3.1 Global Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size by Player

3.1.1 Global Top Players Agricultural Production Equipment Revenue, 2018-2020E ($ millions)

3.1.2 Global Top Agricultural Production Equipment Players Market Share, 2018-2020E

3.2 Global Key Agricultural Production Equipment Players Rank in 2019

3.3 Global Key Agricultural Production Equipment Players Head office and Products Offered

3.4 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.4.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.4.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10), 2018-2020E

3.5 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Agricultural Production Equipment Segment by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Tractors

4.1.2 Harvesters

4.1.3 Planting Equipment

4.1.4 Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment

4.1.5 Spraying Equipment

4.1.6 Hay & Forage Equipment

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Agricultural Production Equipment Market Size by Type, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.3 Tractors Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.4 Harvesters Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.5 Planting Equipment Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.6 Irrigation & Crop Processing Equipment Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.7 Spraying Equipment Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.8 Hay & Forage Equipment Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.9 Others Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

….continued

