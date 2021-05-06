This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 5G Communication Testing Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the 5G Communication Testing Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the 5G Communication Testing Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by 5G Communication Testing Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Signal Generators
Signal Analyzers
Network Analyzers
Spectrum Analyzers
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Network Construction
Network Maintenance
Network Optimization
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Keysight Technologies
Anritsu
Rohde & Schwarz
Spirent
VIAVI Solutions
LitePoint
Tektronix
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 5G Communication Testing Equipment Segment by Type
2.2.1 Signal Generators
2.2.2 Signal Analyzers
2.2.3 Network Analyzers
2.2.4 Spectrum Analyzers
2.2.5 Others
2.3 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 5G Communication Testing Equipment Segment by Application
2.4.1 Network Construction
2.4.2 Network Maintenance
2.4.3 Network Optimization
2.4.4 Others
2.5 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
….continued
