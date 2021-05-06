This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 5G Communication Testing Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the 5G Communication Testing Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the 5G Communication Testing Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by 5G Communication Testing Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Signal Generators

Signal Analyzers

Network Analyzers

Spectrum Analyzers

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Network Construction

Network Maintenance

Network Optimization

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Keysight Technologies

Anritsu

Rohde & Schwarz

Spirent

VIAVI Solutions

LitePoint

Tektronix

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 5G Communication Testing Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Signal Generators

2.2.2 Signal Analyzers

2.2.3 Network Analyzers

2.2.4 Spectrum Analyzers

2.2.5 Others

2.3 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 5G Communication Testing Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Network Construction

2.4.2 Network Maintenance

2.4.3 Network Optimization

2.4.4 Others

2.5 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global 5G Communication Testing Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….continued

