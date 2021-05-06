Automotive Textiles Market Outlook – 2027

The automotive market has a significant contribution to the growth of textile market as it is widely used in vehicles. Automotive textile is a part of textile used in accordance with vehicles which includes textile components like fibers, filaments, yarns and the fabric used in vehicles. Moreover, automotive textile is used in airbags, seat belts, carpets, seat upholstery, and others in a vehicle. Automotive textiles offer passenger with comfort, safety and security. Besides, automotive textile provide solution to problems like tire reinforcement, sound insulation and vibration control. Moreover, with increasing adoption of EV, the use of lightweight material will increase.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Since the outbreak of coronavirus at the end of 2019, the impact has been felt on automotive and automotive textile market simultaneously.

With ongoing lockdown, the job layoffs and recession are severely affecting the automotive textile industry.

The work stoppage of automotive textile market has affected the entire value chain, from fabric industry to zipper and label industry.

Besides, the pandemic is expected to affect small businesses and startups to a greater extent. In case of shutdown of small businesses, the allied industry would be impacted simultaneously.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Rise in sales of vehicles due to economic growth of developing countries is driving the market of automotive textiles. Additionally, with escalating demand for customized automotive interiors are expanding market growth. Besides, aftermarket sales have had a major contribution in market expansion. Moreover, government mandate to install safety devices like seat belts, airbags, and others are propelling the automotive textile market growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices would hinder the market growth. Furthermore, rising demand for new and used passenger cars is anticipated to proliferate market growth.

The Automotive Textilesmarket trends are as follows:

Rise in adoption of Eco-friendly leather

Government’s increasing awareness toward animal rights has increased in recent years. Organizations like PETA, Animal rights movement, FARM, and animal liberation front have played a major role in increasing the awareness regarding animal killing for use of leather. Luxury car manufacturers are opting for environment-friendly and cruelty-free interior alternatives. For instance, seats of Range Rover Evoque are upholstered with premium alternatives to leather made from 53 recycled plastic bottles per car. Additionally, The Ford Motor Company has been using soybean-based foam as a key material in the seat cushions, seat backs and head-rests in a lot of its vehicles since 2011.

3D knitted seat cover to surge the market

Over the decade, the process of manufacturing seat covers has evolved. The latest 3D knitting technology opens up a new range of opportunities in automotive textile market. With 3D knitting technology, the full seat cover can be manufactured as one pieces rather than numerous small pieces of upholstery that machines stitch together into a cover. Moreover, 3D knitted technology feed these data points into a software, load the machine with the required thread, push a button, and wait for the final product to come out. In 2019, Ford presented the 3D knitted seat covers designs. Besides, the seat covers could be made in lesser time and lower cost with infinite personalization.

