The global market for human microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics should reach a market size of nearly $9.9 billion by 2024.

Report Scope:

The scope of the study includes the major microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics that are likely to be commercialized within the next eight years. Each product within each market is analyzed to determine its market status, market potential during the time period of 2018 to 2024. Microbiome intellectual property, investments and collaborations are discussed.

Influencing factors, industry structure, challenges facing the industry and patent status are discussed. BCC Research examines companies in the industry, corporate alliances and assay consumption by indication. We profile 25+ companies participating in this rapidly developing and evolving sector.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for human microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics.

– Analyses of global market trends, with estimates from 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

– Coverage of areas and applications where these technologies are applicable, such as cancer, diabetes, allergic disorders, irritable bowel disorders, celiac disease, and other G.I. disorders.

– An in-depth look at macro-level trends affecting this sector.

– Market intelligence on the technologies and platforms currently being deployed to develop these drugs and diagnostics.

– Specific emphasis on the products in development for various diseases, including the specific forecasts for these products by disease and geography.

– A look at the current level of investments in the sector, intellectual property development, and future of this sector.

Report Summary

The human microbiome represents a significant commercial opportunity for the life sciences sector. A wide range of scientific studies have clearly demonstrated the role of the microbiome in the pathogenesis of a variety of mainstream diseases. This has resulted in the increased activity in the field of microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics. Microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics are being studied in a wide range of disease areas. The field is also witnessing a heightened level of capital investments both from private and public sector investors. This is creating a sustainable ecosystem for the emerging human microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics sector to thrive and build a sustainable market.

Human microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics represent a novel approach to tackle some of the tough to treat diseases. Our understanding of the human microbiome has shown us how exploiting the human microbiome could help fill the gaps in the conventional treatment options. The commercial prospects of this emerging sector are truly exciting, and provide many opportunities for biotechnology, pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies.

The human microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics sector is set to develop and grow, primarily driven by three factors: (1) multiple proof-of-concept data from a wide-range of microbiome projects in number of diseases with substantial unmet needs, (2) increasing collaboration activity between industry and academia to generate data in existing and new targets, and (3) continued investment by both private and public sector players.

The total global market for human microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics is expected to reach a forecast market size of nearly $9.9 billion in 2024. Microbiome-based drugs are expected to constitute 95% of this market and $9.3 billion in sales in 2024. The size of the microbiome diagnostics market is expected to remain modest at $543.8 million in 2024

