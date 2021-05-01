The global market for inkjet technologies should reach $12.6 billion by 2021 from $4.2 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%, from 2016 to 2021.

Report Scope:

The report addresses trends in inkjet technology and the global market for the most promising inkjet applications during the period from 2015 through 2021, including –



– Product decoration (e.g., fabrics, ceramics, glass, foods).

– Flavorings and fragrances.

– Electronics.

– Medicine and life sciences.

– Chemicals.

– 3-D printing.

– Optics.

– Energy.

The study does not cover traditional inkjet printing applications such as consumer- and graphic arts-oriented inkjet printers in any detail. The market for these technologies is covered in another recent BCC Research report, SMC036D Microfluidics: Technologies and Global Markets, to which the reader is referred for more information.

The study format includes the following major elements –

– Executive summary.

– Overview, including definitions, a brief history, technology characteristics, applications and a market summary.

– Developments in inkjet technology that are expected to influence the market through 2021.

– Detailed market estimates and projections for each technology and application, during the period from 2015 to 2021.

– General assessment of expected technological and market trends in the longer term.

– Descriptions of key players in the inkjet industry.

Report Includes:



– An overview of the global market for emerging inkjet printing technologies and applications, with a focus on those that have the potential to be disruptive, not just incremental improvements or refinements of existing. (e.g., consumer inkjet) technologies.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Information on the specific drivers, trends, and challenges for different segments of the market.

– Definitions of enabling technologies, such as microfluidics, nanotechnology, and others; technology segments, such as print heads, inks and other fluids.

– Discussion of the issues involved in print head technology, such as fabrication, design considerations, and performance parameters.

– Patent analyses.

– Profiles of leading companies in the industry.

SCOPE AND FORMAT



