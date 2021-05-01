According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Collapsible Metal Tubes is accounted for $1,065.78 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,625.24 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Growing demand for the cosmetic and personal care product, the superior barrier traits of collapsible metal tubes, high demand for private label brands and various expansion activities by key players are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, increasing pace of plastic tubes replacing collapsible metal tubes has a large extent restrained the growth of collapsible metal tubes market.

Collapsible tubes are flexible composite containers for the storage and dispensing of product formulations that usually have a pasty consistency. Collapsible tubes made of alloy, tin or aluminium as they are commonly used for inclosing and delivering liquid, viscous or pasty products such as tooth pastes are generally fitted with a cap so as to be perfectly air tight. Collapsible metal tubes prevent permeation of toxic gases, odour, and entry of dust which can change the natural quality of products when it is adequately closed. The aluminium collapsible metal tubes are more popular because aluminium is less expensive for manufacturer rather than alternative metal such as tin. Aluminium tubes have considered as one of the most inventive packaging products offered in the global market for collapsible metal tubes.

By product, the squeeze tube is the leading segment with a market share of over half of the global market. By geography, the APAC region was the undisputed leader in the market in 2017. It is predicted to hold onto its position till the end of the forecast period. This can be credited to economies of India and China which manufacture at cost-effective production rates and export it to other regions for a substantial bottom line margin.

Some of the key players profiled in the Collapsible Metal Tubes include Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, Albéa S.A., ALLTUB Group, Almin Extrusion, Andpak Inc, Antilla Propack, Auber Packaging Co Ltd, CONSTRUCT Packaging, D.N.Industries, Essel Propack Limited, Hubei Xin Ji Pharmaceutical Packaging Co Ltd , IMPACT INTERNATIONAL , Jiujiang Deshun Adhesive Industry Co Ltd, Linhardt GmbH & Co KG, Montebello Packaging , Ontebello Packaging, PAKET CORPORATION, Perfect Containers Pvt Ltd, PIONEER GROUP, SUBNIL Packaging Machineries (P) Ltd. and Universal Metal Products .

Closure Types Covered:

• Fez cap

• Flip top cap

• Nozzle cap

• Stand up cap

• Other Closure Types

Capacities Covered:

• 100 to 200 ml

• 20 to 50 ml

• 50 to 100 ml

• Less than 20 ml

• More than 200 ml

Products Covered:

• Squeeze Tube

• Twist Tube

• Other Types

End Users Covered:

• Cosmetics

• Food

• Home care & Personal Care

• Industrial

• Pharmaceutical

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

