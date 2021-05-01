The Market Eagle

Cold Chain Logistics Market: Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026

May 1, 2021

Market Scenario

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market was valued US$ 133.14 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 298.27 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.61%.Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Cold chain logistics market is segmented into type, temperature type, application, and region. Based on application, cold chain logistics market is segmented into dairy & frozen desserts, meat, fish & seafood, fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionery. Dairy & frozen desserts are estimated to hold the largest share of cold chain logistics market due to the need of maintaining the constant temperature.

Rising variety of frozen products such as ice-cream, meat, and seafood are stored at freezing temperature will boost the cold chain logistics market. Increasing international trade of perishable processed food will lead to the cold chain logistics market. Growing focus toward an improvement of storage is booming the cold chain logistics market.

North America is estimated to hold a major share of cold chain

logistics market followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. High penetration in North America is leading the cold chain logistics market in the forecast period.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Cold chain logistics market are Americold Logistics, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Lineage Logistics, Nichirei Logistics, Swire Group, VersaCold logistics Services, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Congebec Logistics, Inc., Conestoga Cold Storage, United States Cold Storage, Interstate Warehouse, Swire Cold Storage, Kloosterboer, and Interstate Warehousing.
The Scope of the Global Cold Chain Logistics Market:

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market By Type:

• Refrigerated storage
• Refrigerated transport
Global Cold Chain Logistics Market By Temperature Type:

• Chilled
• Frozen
Global Cold Chain Logistics Market By Application:

• Dairy & frozen products
• Meat, fish, and seafood
• Fruits & vegetables
• Bakery & confectionery products
• Others
Global Cold Chain Logistics Market By Region:

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key players, Global Cold Chain Logistics Market:

• Americold Logistics
• Preferred Freezer Services
• Burris Logistics
• Lineage Logistics
• Nichirei Logistics
• Swire Group
• VersaCold logistics Services
• AGRO Merchants Group
• LLC
• Congebec Logistics
• Inc.
• Conestoga Cold Storage
• United States Cold Storage
• Interstate Warehousing.
• Swire Cold Storage
• Kloosterboer

By TMR Research

