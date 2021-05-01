Market Scenario

The Global 5G infrastructure market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.86 Billion in 2020 and it is further projected to reach USD 33.72 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 50.9% between 2020 and 2026.

5G Infrastructure Market

Rising demand for high speed network in the era of IoT and importance of implementation of software’s in communication network will boost the Global 5G Infrastructure Market. Increasing machine to machine communication in organizations acts as driver to the 5G infrastructure market. Some of the prominent trends that market is witnessing include, rising network-based mobile service providers that are likely to launch 5G network commercially by 2020, growing smart cities and increasing government’s focus on digitalization.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11001

Major factors driving the growth of the 5G infrastructure market are growing demand for high speed & large network coverage, growing adoption of IoT and big data analysis, growing demand for connected vehicles & devices across the globe and increasing investments by the government.

Improving standards of living in the world are synchronizing with the latest technological improvements are likely to fuel the 5G infrastructure market globally during forecast period. It has concurrently led to an increased dependency on high-speed data for different daily needs for intrinsic and extrinsic communication. Additionally, 5G Infrastructure enables peak speed 20 times faster as compared to 4G technology, which is expected to be another factor driving this global market in the future. Also, to manage with the advanced technological requirement by upcoming years, demand for 5G infrastructure will be growing significantly worldwide. On the other hand, manufacturing and installation expenditures involved in the research, development, and designing of 5G infrastructure is limiting the 5G infrastructure market growth on a global scale.

Based on region, North America is expected to hold largest market share of Global 5G Infrastructure Market followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America after 2020 till 2026. Some of the European countries, Japan, South Korea are expected to take lead in implementation of 5G network earlier than expected, Joint venture of the European ICT industry and European Commission for providing 5G infrastructure public-private partnership (5G PPP), is about to further fuel this regional market’s growth over the expected timeframe. Germany is expected to hold a large share of this regional market, due to early deployment of 5G technology and availability of advanced technologies.

The report also covers investments by software as well as hardware companies and detailed analysis of market players in the industry that will have deep impact on the technology and market roadmap in forecast period. Like, USA, Australia, New Zealand and few more countries have put strict restriction of Huawei, the Chinese technology major and some more developed countries like Canada, UK, Germany, Russia are considering the restriction on the company. Several government’s move towards Huawei has been analyzed in the report including its impact on the market as well as on the key competitors in the global market in forecast period.

The report includes 5G infrastructure market size by technology, chipset type, communication infrastructure, application, and region. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding 5G Infrastructure market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in 5G Infrastructure market.

Scope of Global 5G Infrastructure Market:

Global 5G Infrastructure Market by Technology:

• Network function virtualization

• Software-defined networking

• Mobile edge computing

• Fog computing

Global 5G Infrastructure Market by Chipset Type:

• ASIC chips

• RFIC chips

• Millimeter wave technology chips

• Field programmable gate array

• Distributed antenna system

Global 5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure:

• Small cell

• Macro cell

• Radio access network

Global 5G Infrastructure Market by Application:

• Automotive

• Retail

• Energy and Utilities

• Healthcare

• Consumer electronics

• Home automation

• Public safety & surveillance

• Industrial automation

Global 5G Infrastructure Market By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global 5G Infrastructure Market:

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11001/Single

• Analog Device

• Inc.

• Cavium

• Cisco Systems

• Ericsson

• Fujitsu

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Intel Corporation

• LG Electronics Inc.

• MACOM Technology Solutions

• MediaTek Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• Qorvo

• Qualcomm

• Samsung

• VMware

• AT&T

• Nokia

• Verizon Communication

• T-Mobile

• ZTE Telecom

• Networks Inc.

• SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Korea Telecom

• China Mobile

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11001