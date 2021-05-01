Market Scenario

Global 3D printing market was valued US$ 6.9 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 40.78 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 24.87%.

Global 3D printing market

3D printing market is segmented by technology, application, solution, end user, and region. Base on end user, 3D printing market is classified into aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, defence, education, energy, jewellery, electronics, and food .Defence application is leading the market due to 3D printers are used for modelling military equipment’s such as weapons, accessories and others.

Major drivers of 3D printing market are less time to produce object and also reduce the cost has positively driven the commercial adoption of 3D printers in the market. 3D printers are very efficient to end users for product customization. Researchers have been improving around with 4D printing, which allows designers to add shape memory to designs making people to use the 3D printing that is driving the market. At the same time data insecurity and high cost are the some of the concerns that are restraining the the market growth.

North America hold the major share of 3D printing market followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America is also ahead in the investment in the development of new technologies and applications in healthcare, electronics, defence & aerospace.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and bench-marked in 3D printing market are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Concept – Laser GmbH, Sisma SpA, ExOne Co., Arcam AB.,SLM Solutions Group AG., Materialise NV (ADR).,Proto Labs Inc., Citim GmbH., Digital Mechanics Sweden AB, Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, EOS GmbH, Materialise NV, SLM Solutions Group AG, Arcam AB, Concept Laser GmbH, The ExOne Company, Voxeljet AG ,Proto Labs, Inc., Optomec Inc., ARC Group Worldwide, GROUPE GORGE, EnvisionTEC GmbH , Mcor Technologies Ltd., Beijing Tiertime Technology Co. Ltd., Renishaw plc, XYZprinting, Ultimaker BV , Koninklijke DSM N.V. , Hoganas AB, taulman3D, LLC, Nano Dimension, Carbon Inc., Markforged, and Cookson Precious Metals Ltd.

The Scope of Report Global 3D Printing Market:

Global 3D Printing Market By Technology:

• Selective laser sintering

• Stereolithography

• Electron beam melting

• Laminated object manufacturing

• Fused deposition modeling

• Others

Global 3D Printing Market By Application:

• Prototyping

• Tooling

• Functional Manufacturing

Global 3D Printing Market By End User:

• Defense

• Aerospace

• Industrial

• Education

• Consumer products

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Energy

• Others

Global 3D Printing Market By Offering:

• Printer

• Material

• Software

• Services

Global 3D Printing Market By Process:

• Vat polymerization

• Sheet lamination

• Powder bed fusion

Global 3D Printing Market By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East& Africa

• Latin America

