A toaster is an electric little machine designed to expose different types of sliced bread to radiant heat, browning the bread so it becomes toast. The toaster has classified into three types pop-up toasters, Toaster ovens, and conveyor toaster. The most common household toasters are pop-up and toaster ovens and conveyor toaster are used in restaurants to toast bulk. Driven by structural growth in-home appliance along with increased expenditure on toast maker positively impacted the global market, the transition of the electric toaster to new smart toaster maker has gained more market attention in the recent years.

Companies covered :-

West Bend, BELLA, Black & Decker, Breville, Cuisinart, Dualit, De’Longhi S.p.A.; Hamilton Beach, Kenmore, KitchenAid, Krups, Sunbeam, Waring, and Toastmaster

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 impact hit negatively the summer sale of the home-appliance market-wide world. Manufactures fear that they will lose out on peak summer sales as the ongoing lockdown is likely to have a severe impact on sales of toast maker, oven, and other goods. The unsold goods in the market have a serious cause of hampering in the production of durable goods in the market. A key reason for the negative effect is the extension of the lockdown the across globe. The demand in e-commerce and other online marketing channel has a massive drop due to the unavailability of service in pandemic situations.

TOP IMPACTING FACTORS: MARKET SCENARIO ANALYSIS, TRENDS, DRIVERS AND IMPACT ANALYSIS

The global market of toast maker has seen an upswing in advancement in recent years. The introduction of technologies like energy-efficient products and smart toaster has revolutionized in the developing market. Households are the leading end-users of this kitchen appliance, its growing usages in commercial operation, such as coffee shops, hotels, burger joints, and restaurants, is a key growth factor. Besides, a flourishing quick-service restaurant industry gives immense opportunity for players. Reinforcing the purchasing power of buyers over the globe will boost the market growth.

The Toast maker market trends are as follows:

NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES TO FLOURISH THE MARKET

The toast maker market is highly competitive and innovative in terms of innovative product, durable, and cost of the product. The market is distinguished by the presence of international and regional players are increasing their impression in the e-commerce and social-media platform, through various advertisements and promotional events.

The manufactures focusing on launch new products in the flourishing market, have come up with competitive strategies and new product features in the market. Appliances that have technologically advanced features, whereas at the same time, are user friendly and easy to use, are in high demand. Smart toasters have made an appearance in the market nowadays, an increasing number of companies have been offering products that can be coordinated to the user’s smartphone and other connected devices. Griffin Technology’s recently launched smart toaster, for instance, uses Bluetooth to connect to a smartphone app. The app tracks, stores, and reviews a user’s toasting preferences ensuring the end item are as desired.

SURGE IN DEMAND FROM ASIA-PACIFIC MARKET

The Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in terms of sales. The market is driven by the growing presence of leading quick-service restaurants and fast food retailers that use toasters for quick meals. Bread is one of the quickest and most convenient breakfast meals and with an increasing working population in the region, demand for toasters to make simple breakfast things will continue to be steady. Product demand and sales are also fueled by the rising purchasing power of buyers and increase the income level of people.

