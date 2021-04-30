According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market is growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. Increasing energy savings and low cost among commercial end-users and degree of flexibility offered by integrated building management systems are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost of switching from a traditional individual building management system is restraining the market growth. Moreover, the convergence of the Internet of things (IoT) and smart buildings are providing opportunities for market growth.

An integrated building management system is a master control system that networks all of the mechanical, electrical, IT, and security systems of a facility, unifying them into a single system so they can share information and work together seamlessly. Integrating all of the components into a single cohesive unit allows the various systems to share information so they can work more effectively. The end result of this interoperability is greater efficiency, lowered operating costs, and a more secure and responsive building environment.

Based on the type, the hardware segment has growing importance due to the increase in buildings and building management systems over individual building management systems and by replacing an unconnected system in existing buildings. By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the increased adoption of advanced technology like power-line communications.

Some of the key players profiled in the Integrated Building Management Systems market include United Technologies, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Phoenix Energy Technologies, Oberix, MS Group, Johnson Controls, Jardine Engineering Corporation, Honeywell, Demont Engineering, Cisco, BuildingLogiX, Building IQ, Bosch Security, Bajaj Electricals, Avanceon, AllGreenEcotech and Alerton.

Types Covered:

• Software

• Services

• Hardware

Managements Covered:

• Security Management

• Infrastructure Management

• Facility Management

• Energy Management

• Emergency Management

Products Covered:

• Standards and Data Distribution

• Security and Access Controls

• Outdoor Controls

• Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Controls

• General Lighting Controls

• Entertainment Controls

• Communication Protocols

Applications Covered:

• Residential and Retail

• Religious Centers

• Office Space

• Manufacturing Buildings

• Life Science

• Hospitality

• Government Buildings

• Educational Centers

• Commercial Buildings

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

