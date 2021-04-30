ReportsWeb newly added the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Report that gives meticulous investigation of current scenario of the Market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast in the coming years.
Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Outlook 2030 Industry Insights & Opportunity Evaluation 2019-2030
Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market By Solution Into: Fraud Analytics, Governance, and Authentication); End-user (Government, It & Telecom, Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, And Public Sector, Education, Transportation And Others); and Region -Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2016 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030
Fraud Detection and Prevention systems offer research tools for Fraud Detection and Prevention within an enterprise in the form of software programs. These tools are used to evaluate data from different sources in order to detect potential inconsistencies such as an anomaly or great supplier transactions.Fraud Analytics are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 13% from 2019 to 2030
Companies Profiled in this report includes: – IBM (US), SAS Institute (US), DXC Technology (US), LexisNexis Risk solutions (US), First Data (US), Software AG (Germany), Bitdefender (Romania), Distil Networks (US), BAE Systems (UK), SAP (Germany)
Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: Market Dynamics
Drivers
– Increase in the number of attacks on endpoint:
According to the report by Publisher, the number of endpoint attacks has seen a significant rise of 15% since last year. There has been a significant increase in new and unknown attacks on the organization’s endpoints network. With such a rise in the number of endpoints attacks the awareness regarding its security is increasing.
Restraints
– Lack of awareness
The major concern for the market growth is the lack of awareness. Many organizations are struggling with data breaches and threats to security because of insufficient knowledge. The most organization connects to open network unknown of the threats it can cause.
Table of Content:
- Executive Summary
- Fraud Detection and Prevention
- Research Methodology
- Average Pricing Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Correlation & Regression Analysis
- Recent Development, Policies&Regulatory Landscape
- Risk Analysis
- Fraud Detection and Prevention Industry Analysis
- Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market
- Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: Market Segmentation
- Company Profile
12.1. IBM (US)
12.1.1. Company Overview
12.1.2. Company Total Revenue (Financials)
12.1.3. Market Potential
12.1.4. Global Presence
12.1.5. Key Performance Indicators
12.1.6. SWOT Analysis
12.1.7. Product Launch
12.2. SAS Institute (US)
12.3. DXC Technology (US)
12.4. LexisNexis Risk solutions (US)
