According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Fertigation & Chemigation market accounted for $36.42 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $74.66 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.3 % during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increasing demand for quality food products and improved plant growth, yield, and quality of crops are driving the market growth. However, basic supplement application doses and high introductory speculations are the restraining factors for market growth. Moreover, strong progress in new and emerging markets will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.

Fertigation is a farming practice wherein compost is blended with water system water and is splashed equally on field crops through dribble framework or sprinkler framework. Horticulture assumes an essential job in generally speaking monetary advancement of nations. High return guarantees sustenance security, be that as it may, changing climatic conditions has prompted the advancement of new innovations that could fulfill nourishment need among developing populace. Fertigation and Chemigation market includes trickle water system and sprinkler water system that prompted higher harvest yield alongside less work escalated in nature.

By Agri Input, fertilizer segment is likely to grow during the forecast period due to the growing demand for crop inputs for nutrition, fertilizers are projected to grow at a faster rate in comparison to pesticides. By geography, North America is constantly enhancing mainly due to the increasing vehicle production in the country and rising demand for the lightweight and connected vehicles in the region.

Some of the key players in this market include Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, Inc., T-L Irrigation Co., Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Rivulis Irrigation, Rain Bird Corporation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, The Toro Company, Netafim, and EPC Industrie Limited.

Irrigation Systems Covered:

• Drip Irrigation

• Sprinkler Irrigation

Agri Inputs Covered:

• Insecticide

• Fertilizer

• Herbicide

• Fungicide

• Other Agri Inputs

• Crop Types Covered:

• Orchard Crops

• Field Crops

• Forage & Turf Grasses

• Plantation Crops

Applications Covered:

• Greenhouse Irrigation

• Landscape Irrigation

• Agriculture Irrigation

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

