Global Wearable Camera Market was valued US$ 2.11 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 10.02 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.5 % during a forecast period.

The wearable camera market is segmented into application, type, product, sales channel, and region.

In terms of application, wearable camera market is segmented into sports & adventure, security, healthcare, and industrial.

Based on type segment, wearable camera market is classified into head mount, body mount, and ear mount & smart glass.

Further product, wearable camera market is divided into cameras, and accessories.

In terms of sales channel, wearable camera market is classified into online, and offline.

Based on regions, the global wearable camera market is divided into five main regions are North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Based on product, cameras segment is anticipated to dominate the wearable camera product market during forecast period, operational efficiencies associated with a wearable camera device, such as embedding GPS and enhancing video stabilization, are expected to drive the market growth. The ability of wearable cameras to capture life experiences is expected to improve the product demand.

The increasing demand for connectivity between devices in order to share information and data online, and store them on the cloud is led to the growth of the wearable camera technology in the cameras segment.

Based on type, head mount segment is anticipated to dominate the wearable camera type market during forecast period. The body mount segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate owing to the high demand originating from security applications. Body mount cameras are gaining popularity in security applications.