The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Operating Table Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026, gives an in-depth analysis of the Operating Table Market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, technology, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%

9% Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 980 million

The global market in operating tables has seen an increase in demand for operating tables due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 and the constant updating of technology in operating tables. The pandemic has prompted countries around the world to spend extensively in medical R&D and healthcare services. As a result, there was a higher demand from hospitals for operating tables, along with other facilities. Moreover, the rate at which technology is evolving in the medical sector forces hospitals to upgrade their services on a daily basis. With this advancement in the medical sector, there are now disease-specific operating tables that hospitals will use to diversify their facilities.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The operation table is one of the basic operating theatre devices that assumes an essential part of ensuring improved care outcomes. This is inferred from the imperative capability assistance and customization it provides as per the needs of the medical procedure. The operation table has two notable systems, such as a manual/non-fueled operating table and, secondly, a powered operating table, which may be pushed up and down as demonstrated by the surgical procedure requirement.

Based on product type, the industry is bifurcated into:

General Tables

Imaging Tables

Neurology Tables

Urology and Cysto Tables

Others

On the basis of technology:

Non-Powered

Powered

Others

End Use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Operating Centre

Trauma Centre

Others

The regional markets for operating table include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rising popularity of hybrid operating tables is one of the up-and-coming phenomena that is expected to boost the growth potential of this existing sector over the coming years. A hybrid operation table with tilting and support capacities shall be integrated, which shall affect them to the degree necessary for surgical procedures.

Hybrid operating tables also have some innovative technologies, such as flexible stature, drifting table tops and a carbon fiber table that is best used for medicinal imaging purposes. This hybrid operating tables are commonly used for cardiovascular, orthopedic and neurosurgeon surgeons, taking into consideration the reliable and precise progress of patients during operation.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Skytron, LLC, Steris plc, Aga Sanitätsartikel GmbH, Denyers International Pty, Getinge AB, Medifa GmbH & Co. KG. The report covers the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, expansions and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

