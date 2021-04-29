The global hair scissors market size was valued at $93.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $106.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027. Hair scissor, also known as hair shear, is a cutting instrument that is used to trim or give different hairstyles. Different types of hair scissors available in the market include hair cutting scissors, hair thinning scissors, and hair texturing scissors. The hair scissors market analysis is based on regions, key players, and segments. The hair scissors market growth is driven by rise in number of salon chains, increase in demand for hairstyling, change in lifestyle, and surge in urban population.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Hair Scissors Market @ Request For Customization :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9776

The demand for hair scissors is expected to increase due to surge in the number of hair or beauty salons across the globe and rise appearance-conscious consumers who are willing to spend to get unique hair style to enhance their physical appearance

The key players operating in the hair scissors industry include Hair Tools :- limited, Excellent Shears, Kamisori Inc., Tokosha Co., Ltd., Matteck Matsuzaki Co. Ltd., Hikari Corporation, Saki Shears, Dragonfly Shears, Mizutani Scissors MFG. Co., Ltd., and United Salon Tec

Request for Sample Copy with Complete TOC and Figures & Graphs at :-https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9776

Allied Market Research has segmented the Hair Scissors Market report on the basis of Type , End-user , Distribution and Region By Product Type Hair Cutting Scissors

Hair Texturing Scissors

Hair Thinning Scissors By End User Commercial Sector

Residential Sector By Distribution Channel Offline Channel

Online Channel By Region North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Ask Your Queries to our Analyst regarding Hair Scissors Market at :-https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/9776 Key Findings Of The Study By product type, the hair cutting scissors segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027.

On the basis of end user, the commercial sector garnered the highest share in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Depending on sales channel, the offline channel segment occupied the maximum share in the hair scissors market in 2019 and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific led the market, in terms of share in 2019, and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2%. About Allied Market Research: Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975 [email protected] Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com