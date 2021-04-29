Global Seafood Processing Equipment Market was valued US$1.95 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$3.0 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.53% during a forecast period.
The global seafood processing equipment market is separated based on the products as Frozen, Smoked, Canned, Dried, Others. As equipment type is classified into frozen seafood, Smoked seafood, canned seafood, Dried Seafood, and Other.
The report covers analysis, market forecast and competitive landscape of the industry by region. Regions are segmented by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.
Edible fresh or saltwater fishes and other forms of aquatic animal life comes under the seafood. Seafood has various uses such as a source of essential nutrients, promote heart health, improve eyesight, and boost brain power.
Frozen seafood is rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals. Consumption of seafood is necessary for proper development of the human body. Seafood is also beneficial for various diseases associated with heart and eyes.
The major market driver factor for seafood processing equipment market, rising consumption, and demand for fish and fish products. However, a high cost of seafood processing equipment, a mobility of seafood processing equipment and lack of proper disposal measures of residue generated by use of these machines is a major factor restraining the growth of the global seafood processing equipment market.
The key market players included in this report are Freiremar S.A., Lee Fishing Company, Leigh Fisheries Ltd., Marine Harvest ASA., Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc. , Seattle Fish Company, Tesco PLC, Thai Union Group, Royal Greenland A/S, John Westfoods Ltd., Abba Seafoods AB, and Cuulong Fish JSC.
Scope of Global Seafood Processing Equipment Market:
Global Seafood Processing Equipment Market, By Product Type:
Frozen
Smoked
Canned
Dried
Surimi
Others
Global Seafood Processing Equipment Market, By Equipment Type:
Slaughter Machines
Gutting Machines
Scaling Machines
Filleting Machines
Deboning Machines
Skinning Machines
Curing & Smoking Machines
Others
Global Seafood Processing Equipment Market, By Distribution Channel:
Hypermarkets
Food Specialty Stores
Convenient Stores
Others
Global Seafood Processing Equipment Market, By Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Key Players Operating In Global Seafood Processing Equipment Market:
Polar Systems Ltd.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Uni-Food Technic A/S
BAADER Group.
Arenco AB
Marel
SEAC AB
Freiremar S.A.
Lee Fishing Company
Leigh Fisheries Ltd
Marine Harvest ASA
Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc
Seattle Fish Company
Tesco PLC
Thai Union Group
Royal Greenland A/S
John Westfoods Ltd.
Abba Seafoods AB
Cuulong Fish JSC