Global Pipeline Safety Market was valued US$5.90 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$11.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.05% during a forecast period.
The report is majorly segmented into Technology & Solution, Services, Vertical, and Region. Further, Pipeline Safety Market based on Technology & Solution includes Perimeter intrusion detection, secure communication, Satellite monitoring, video surveillance, SCADA for pipelines, Pipeline monitoring system, Leakage Detection, External threat, Pig tracking, integrated fiber optics monitoring, and Industrial control system security. Services segment is sub-segmented into Professional services, Consulting services, Risk management, Repair and maintenance, Pipeline integrity management, Further, Vertical includes Natural gas, Crude oil, Refined products, Others.
The market numbers are further split across different regions the report had segmented the geographies into five continents i.e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Detailed analysis by region make the report comprehensive and enable the informed decision making.
Increased use of oil and gas companiesâ€™ pipeline safety is used. Pipelines are recognized as a safe & reliable means for transporting hazardous product over a significant distance. Based on services, professional services are classified into three major categories, such as risk management, consulting services, and repair & maintenance. Risk management is highly required in all pipeline safety solution deployments. North America is expected to be a major market for pipeline safety systems. As well as Europe is expected to hold large market shares in the pipeline safety market.
The major driver in the growth of pipelines safety market is development and upgradation of refineries, drilling sites, and exploration of new Sites. On the other hand, growing population and political instability in the Middle East may hinder the pipelines safety market. Another hinder of pipelines safety market is lack of apprehensions. Due to terrorist attacks, chemical & gas leakage along with the impact of natural calamities on pipelines increases the need for pipeline safety. Integration & consulting, system design, and service support & maintenance are major challenges faced by the pipelines safety market. Some opportunities which are expanded pipelines safety market due to development of technologies such as acoustic leak detectors, laser scanning, smart pigging, and over & under surveillance. Improper handling and distribution of hazardous product may endanger human life and adversely affect the environment.
Scope of Global Pipeline Safety Market:
Global Pipeline Safety Market, by Technology & Solution
Perimeter intrusion detection
Secure communication
Satellite monitoring
Video surveillance
SCADA for pipelines
Pipeline monitoring system
Leakage detection
External threat
Pig tracking
Integrated fiber optics monitoring
Industrial control system security
Global Pipeline Safety Market by Services:
Professional services
Consulting services
Risk management
Repair and maintenance
Pipeline integrity management
Global Pipeline Safety Market by Vertical:
Natural gas
Crude oil
Refined products
Others
Global Pipeline Safety Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Key players operated in Global Pipeline Safety Market:
GENERAL ELECTRIC
ABB
Schneider Electric
Siemens AG
BAE Systems
Future Fibre Technologies
Thales Group
Senstar Corporation
Syrinix
POLUS-ST
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
others