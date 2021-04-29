Global Pipeline Safety Market was valued US$5.90 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$11.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.05% during a forecast period.

The report is majorly segmented into Technology & Solution, Services, Vertical, and Region. Further, Pipeline Safety Market based on Technology & Solution includes Perimeter intrusion detection, secure communication, Satellite monitoring, video surveillance, SCADA for pipelines, Pipeline monitoring system, Leakage Detection, External threat, Pig tracking, integrated fiber optics monitoring, and Industrial control system security. Services segment is sub-segmented into Professional services, Consulting services, Risk management, Repair and maintenance, Pipeline integrity management, Further, Vertical includes Natural gas, Crude oil, Refined products, Others.

The market numbers are further split across different regions the report had segmented the geographies into five continents i.e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Detailed analysis by region make the report comprehensive and enable the informed decision making.

Increased use of oil and gas companiesâ€™ pipeline safety is used. Pipelines are recognized as a safe & reliable means for transporting hazardous product over a significant distance. Based on services, professional services are classified into three major categories, such as risk management, consulting services, and repair & maintenance. Risk management is highly required in all pipeline safety solution deployments. North America is expected to be a major market for pipeline safety systems. As well as Europe is expected to hold large market shares in the pipeline safety market.

The major driver in the growth of pipelines safety market is development and upgradation of refineries, drilling sites, and exploration of new Sites. On the other hand, growing population and political instability in the Middle East may hinder the pipelines safety market. Another hinder of pipelines safety market is lack of apprehensions. Due to terrorist attacks, chemical & gas leakage along with the impact of natural calamities on pipelines increases the need for pipeline safety. Integration & consulting, system design, and service support & maintenance are major challenges faced by the pipelines safety market. Some opportunities which are expanded pipelines safety market due to development of technologies such as acoustic leak detectors, laser scanning, smart pigging, and over & under surveillance. Improper handling and distribution of hazardous product may endanger human life and adversely affect the environment.

Some of the major players of the global pipeline safety market are GENERAL ELECTRIC, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, BAE Systems, Future Fibre Technologies, Thales Group, Senstar Corporation, Syrinix, POLUS-ST, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and others.

Scope of Global Pipeline Safety Market:

Global Pipeline Safety Market, by Technology & Solution

Perimeter intrusion detection

Secure communication

Satellite monitoring

Video surveillance

SCADA for pipelines

Pipeline monitoring system

Leakage detection

External threat

Pig tracking

Integrated fiber optics monitoring

Industrial control system security

Global Pipeline Safety Market by Services:

Professional services

Consulting services

Risk management

Repair and maintenance

Pipeline integrity management

Global Pipeline Safety Market by Vertical:

Natural gas

Crude oil

Refined products

Others

Global Pipeline Safety Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Key players operated in Global Pipeline Safety Market:

GENERAL ELECTRIC

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

BAE Systems

Future Fibre Technologies

Thales Group

Senstar Corporation

Syrinix

POLUS-ST

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

others