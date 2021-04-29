Global Non Woven Fabrics Market was valued US$24.31 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$43.00 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.39%.

Non-Woven fabrics market is segmented by Technology, by Materials, by Application & by Region. Technology is divided into Dry-Laid, Spun melt, Wet-Laid. Materials is classify into PP, PET, PE, Rayon, Wood Pulp, BICO. Applications of non-woven fabric market is Hygiene, Construction, Wipes, Upholstery, Filtration, and Automotive. Regions are divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Non-woven fabrics market hold anticipation due to the drivers having upward growth of the textile industry. Drivers of Non-woven fabric markets are growth of modern healthcare in developing Markets, rise in the birth rate in emerging economies and increase in geriatric population in western countries, development in awareness about environment-friendly fabrics and regulatory framework promoting the use of non-woven fabrics. Availability of raw materials is the restrain of market. Opportunities of market are increase in importance of geotextiles, proliferation of new technologies, and rise in standards of living.

Based on technology, Dry-Laid is mostly used technology for manufacturing non-woven fabric. Dry-laid non-woven fabrics find wide application in wipes, personal care, and packaging markets. The growth in these industries can be attributed to the rise in disposable income levels and rapid urbanization will drive the dry-laid non-woven fabrics market.

Based on application, Hygiene is most dominating segment of the market. In the hygiene, nonwovens are considered articles of everyday use without distinctive characteristics. Feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, adult incontinence products and wet towels are just some examples of the numerous applications of nonwovens that enter every phase of our daily lives.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer, globally, owing to the commissioning of additional capacities, as well as increase in the production of nonwoven fabric in the region. Rapid increase in investments and advancements in the Indian healthcare sector shall further augment the growth of the nonwoven fabric market in the region during the forecast period.

Non-woven fabrics market is dominated by Key players such DuPont , Kimberly- Clarke , Berry Global Group, Ahlstrom-Munksj Freudenberg , Suominen , Johns Manville , Fitesa , TWE Group ,Toray Industries , Avgol industries, Asahi Kasei, Fiberweb , Umzamo Nonwovens , Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric , Autotech Nonwovens , Hollingsworth & Vose , Milliken & Company , Pegas Nonwovens , Fibertex Nonwovens , Cygnus Group , HydroWEB , US Felt Company, Bayteks Tekstil, Avintiv Inc., Freudenberg SE, Ahlstrom, Kimberly-Clark, DowDupont, P.H. Glatfelter Company, Suominen Corporation, Johns Manvile (JM), Toray Industries, Inc.

Scope of Report Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market:

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market, by Technology:

Dry-laid

Spun melt

Wet-laid

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market, by Material:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene(PE)

Rayon

Wood pulp

Bi-component(BICO)

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market, by Application:

Hygiene

Construction

Wipes

Upholstery

Filtration

Automotive

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market

DuPont

Kimberly- Clarke

Berry Global Group

Ahlstrom-Munksj Freudenberg

Suominen

Johns Manville

Fitesa

TWE Group

Toray Industries

Avgol industries

Asahi Kasei

Fiberweb

Umzamo Nonwovens

Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric

Autotech Nonwovens

Hollingsworth & Vose

Milliken & Company

Pegas Nonwovens

Fibertex Nonwovens

Cygnus Group

HydroWEB

US Felt Company

Bayteks Tekstil

Avintiv Inc.

Freudenberg SE

Ahlstrom

Kimberly-Clark

DowDupont, P.H. Glatfelter Company

Suominen Corporation

Johns Manvile (JM)

Toray Industries, Inc.