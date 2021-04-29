Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market was valued US$455.3 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$716.6 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.83% during a forecast period.



The report is segmented into Product, Distribution Channel, Type, and region.

Beauty and Personal Care Products Market based on Product includes Skin Care & Sun Care, Hair Care, Makeup & Color Cosmetic Products, Deodorants & Fragrances, and Others. Further, Distribution Channel classified into Direct Selling, Hypermarkets & Retail Chains, E-Commerce, Specialty Stores, and Other. Vegan, Organic, Inorganic is derived under Type segment.

Click Here to Get Sample Premium Report @https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11080

The report covers analysis, market forecast and competitive landscape of the industry by region. Regions are segmented by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Based on the type, the market is categorized into vegan, organic, and inorganic. A rising rate of use of harmful chemicals in beauty and personal care products is leading to an increase in the demand for organic and vegan products. Thus the increase the demand for natural and safer materials across the globe is estimated to help the organic and vegan segments to register significant growth during the forecast period.

The major driving factor that is boosting the global Beauty & personal care products market, raising awareness about the importance of maintaining youthful skin and a good appearance and maintain good looks amongst the general populace. Need to appear young and overcome the effects of aging such as wrinkles especially felt by older people. Thus, their increasing population will increase the growth of the segment. However, an increase in raw material cost and packaging expenses is estimated to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Prominent market players in this region include Lâ€™oreal Group, Unilever, Beiersdorf AG, Mary Kay, Avon, Kao Corporation, Revlon, The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies, Lâ€™occitane International S.A, Procter And Gamble, Coty Inc, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, and Shiseido.

You can Buy This Report from Here @https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11080/Single

Scope of Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market:

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market, by Product:

Skin Care & Sun Care

Hair Care

Makeup & Color Cosmetic Products

Deodorants & Fragrances

Others

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market, by Distribution Channel:

Direct Selling

Hypermarkets & Retail Chains

E-Commerce

Specialty Stores

Other

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market, by Type:

Vegan

Organic

Inorganic

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Request For Report Discounts @https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11080

Key players operated in Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market:

Lâ€™oreal Group

Unilever

Beiersdorf AG

Mary Kay

Avon

Kao Corporation

Revlon

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies

Lâ€™occitane International S.A

Procter & Gamble

Coty Inc

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA

Shiseido