Smoke salt is sea salt that is smoked over different types of wood fire such as Alderwood, Applewood, and Cherrywood for as long as 14 days and thus has traces of mineral content. Smoked salt improves the integral flavor as well as imparts a smoky flavor to various dishes, thereby making them more delicious. These trace minerals act as a source of antioxidants and helps in boosting immunity. Also, this salt is not the same as smoke-enhanced salt and has a light dim or off dull dark shade. For preparing smokes salt, natural salt is smoked slowly over the woods, so that the salt crystals capture a smoky, unique, and flavorful aroma.

Smoked salts are a flavorful ingredients, which are used in various cuisines by rubbing, marinating, or finishing. They are useable in both vegetarian and nonvegetarian food items. In vegetarian food items, smoked salt acts as a substitute for bacon crumble and is used in spices, salads, baked potatoes, creamy pasta dishes, and buttered popcorn. In nonvegetarian food items, smoked salt can be useful in preparing red meat, hams, eggs, seafood, and sausages. Also, smoked cheese such as cheddar cheese, Circassia cheese, and mozzarella cheese are becoming popular, and smoked salt is required for preparing these smoked cheese. In savory, smoked cheese finds its usage in toffee fudge, ice-cream, & other sweets; and in beverages, they find their usage in whiskey, cocktails, mattha, beer, and many other drinks.

By observing this high demand for smoked salt, particularly in the food & beverage industry coupled with the growing application and consumer preference, predictors expect that the global smoked salt market will grow significantly at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

Market scope and structure analysis

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type of Wood Used, Forms, Application, End Product, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and the Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Artisan Salt Company, Hepps Salt Co., K+S Aktiengesellschaft, McCormick & Company, Maldon Salt Company, Maine Sea Salt Company, Nouryon, The Original Smoke & Spice Company Pty Ltd., San Francisco Salt Co., SaltWorks and Artisan Salt Company, Steel City Salt Company, Tata Chemicals, and Zoutman NV.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The COVID-19 has affected the market for the global smoked salt up to some extent.

Due to the indefinite lockdown across nations, the consumer food & beverage industry is witnessing high demand.

Also, as the consumers, while sitting back at their homes, are trying out cooking various recipes, thereby increasing the demand for flavor-enhancing ingredients like smoked salts.

However, the players operating in this market are facing supply chain challenges and production issues.

Furthermore, consumer buying behavior is shifting more toward online distribution channels for safety reasons, which, in turn, is creating the need for marketers to adapt to this business environment and focus on strengthening their online presence.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

As the smoked salt adds extra flavor to the recipe and makes the food & beverages more delicious, its demand in the global market is propelling, thus driving the overall market growth. Along with this, rise in number of retail stores like supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, departmental stores, and online retails, is creating awareness about this product and rapidly increasing the demand for smoked salts. Along with all this, expanding growth prospects in the food & beverages and snacks industry coupled with broad-ranging applications of the smoked salt fuels the smoked salts market globally.

On the contrary, harmful polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) found in smoke restrain the growth of the market. In addition to this, commercial tariffs, stringent regulations in international trade, EU salt reduction framework, Code of Federal Regulation (CFR), and many other protocols are hampering the market growth of the smoked salts globally.

However, there are several opportunities that the smokes salt market players can grab to attain growth. Different variants of woods impart different flavors in the smoked salt, which creates many lucrative opportunities for further growth & development of the global smoked salts market. Also, the market players can gain a competitive advantage by investing more in research & development, consistently bringing product innovation, and by implementing extensive promotional activities to spread awareness among consumers.

