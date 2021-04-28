Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market Outlook – 2027

Patrol naval vessels are designed for coastal defense to identify and observe threats and patrol water areas. Vessels serve as an ideal option to secure the ocean waters surrounding a country from external interference. These vessels are often used for search and rescue operations. They aid in locating enemy ships and submarines. Threats to national security have contributed in the development and advancement of technology, thereby boosting the demand for maritime patrol naval vessels.

Territorial wars and disputes between countries have led to increase in demand for naval vessels, which serve as the key drivers of the maritime patrol naval vessels market. In addition, increase in incidences of fisherman trespassing and violation of international waters fuel the demand for naval vessels. Furthermore, upsurge in military assignments and increase in fatal abilities of smugglers & sea bandits have boosted the necessity for multi-purpose patrol vessels. Moreover, increase in industrialization & urbanization, growth of transport trade through water routes propels the growth of the maritime patrol naval vessels market. However, high cost of maritime patrol naval vessels hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, merchants are arming patrol vessels with anti-piracy; surface combat, patrolling, monitoring, control, and protection of maritime regions; and other customized capabilities. Thus, advancement of patrol vessels is expected to drive the market growth.

The global maritime patrol naval vessel market is segmented on basis of product, application, and type. By product, the market is bifurcated into unmanned maritime patrol vessels and manned maritime patrol vessels. The applications covered in the study include dry cargo vessels, tankers, dry bulk carriers, special purpose vessels, and others. Depending on type, the maritime patrol naval vessels market is segregated into military, EEZ protection, and search & rescue. Maritime patrol naval vessels market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

MARITIME PATROL NAVAL VESSELS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

By Product

Unmanned Maritime Patrol Vessels

Manned Maritime Patrol Vessels

By Application

Dry Cargo Vessels

Tankers

Dry Bulk Carriers

Special Purpose Vessels

Others

By Type

Military

EEZ Protection

Search & Rescue

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market Key Players

Navantia

BAE Systems

Saab AB

Naval Group

Goa Shipyard Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Damen Shipyards Group

Austal

Fincantieri S.p.A.

