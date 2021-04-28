Lignans are the large group of polyphenolic compounds within the phytochemicals found in plants. They are vascular plant secondary metabolites with a wide range of physiological functions. Plant lignans are defined as polyphenolic substances derived from phenylalanine through dimerization of substituted cinnamic alcohols known as monolignols to a dibenzylbutane skeleton. Lignans have wide applicability in the human diet due to its health promotion and disease-preventing properties.

Flaxseed and sesame seeds are the richest source of lignans, and are utilized commercially for the fortification of food products and in the pharmaceutical industry. The other sources of lignans are soy seed, rapeseed, pumpkin seed, sunflower seed, wheat, oats, rye, barley, legumes, beans, fruit like berries, and vegetables. R&D activities have found the presence of lignans in beverages such as tea, coffee, and wine.

The term lignan was first given by Haworth in 1948, since then numerous researches were conducted to explore the biological activities of lignans. Lignans function as the defensive chemical in plants to protect them from microorganisms and insects as well as the plant lignans act as precursors of mammalian lignans contributing in the prevention of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact [email protected] Request For Customization:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11392?reqfor=covid

Companies covered :-

BioGin Biochemicals Co. Ltd., Hunan Nutramax Inc., Naturalin Bio-Resources Co. Ltd, Shaanxi Zebrago Industrial Co. Limited, Xian Lyphar Biotech Co. Ltd., Kingherbs Hanzhong Penghong Tianyi Biotech Co. Ltd., Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Skuny Bioscience Co. Ltd., TSKG Products LLC, Ipsen, Meiherb Biotech Co. Ltd., Ningbo United Plant Technology Co. Ltd., Zebrago Herb, Caldic Canada Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kingherbs Limited.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The lignan market has initially faced uncertainty due to the transportation restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown scenario. The global supply chain has been disrupted due to the export and import bans implemented in various countries leading to changing market dynamics.

Producers as well as industries utilizing lignan as an essential ingredient in several products have faced a decline in sales and revenue.

The post-COVID-19 pandemic scenario is anticipated profitable for the lignans market due to increase in the sales of lignan-rich products caused by the inclination of consumers toward healthy and immunity-boosting food products.

The initial lockdown scenario caused the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants and loss of manpower impacted the production of lignans. Difficulty in the procurement of raw material such as flaxseed due to the least mobility led to a shortage in the production of lignans.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Lignans have gained wide importance in recent times due to their biological properties and health benefits. The presence of lignan in various plant sources has increased the development of novel lignan synthesis models commercially. Increased investment in R&D, increasing health & fitness awareness, biosynthetic origin, immunity-boosting properties, physicochemical properties of lignan, increasing health benefits, production of fortified food products, utilization of flax hulls, increasing production of seeds such as flaxseed and sesame, surge in production of lignan extracts, surge in food processing technology, automated equipment

Inquiry Before Purchase:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11392

Growth of the lignans market: Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Increasing awareness about new products, new product development, utilization of lignans in pharmaceuticals, anti-cancer properties of lignan, increasing disease conditions, incorporation of lignan in supplementary foods and nutraceuticals, high natural abundance, hormone-related diseases, inclination toward improving product quality, use of lignans in cosmetics, increased distribution channel, sanitation control in manufacturing plants, changing eating habits, and disposable income are the key driving factors of the global lignans market. However, the increased competition, availability of substitute products, and lack of awareness hinder the growth of the lignans market.

Key Benefits of the Report: This study presents the analytical depiction of the global lignans industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global lignans market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global lignans market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides detailed global lignans market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years. Get | Download Sample Copy with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11392 Questions Answered in the Lignans Market Research Report: Which are the leading players active in the lignans market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps? About Us Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected] Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com