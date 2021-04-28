Global Cell Separation Market: Overview

The growth of the global cell separation market is estimated to be driven by the growing interest of scientists and biotechnology companies in stem cell research. The products of advanced cell isolation are able to offer better separation of biological molecules, which comprises protein complexes, chromatin, nucleic acids, and proteins for further analysis. As such, the demand for these products has been rising, which is likely to work in favor of the global cell separation market over the forecast timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

In addition to that, there has been a rising demand for personalized medicines, which is further driving the demand for cell separation in the forthcoming years. Personalized medicines refer to a form of medical therapy offering customized treatment options for individual patients. The techniques of cell separation find utilization in personalized medicine for the purpose of determination of therapy prognosis, selection of appropriate treatment, and early detection of diseases. All these benefits are likely to support growth of the global cell separation market over the projection period, from 2020 to 2030.

This study titled “global cell separation market” contains a detailed outline of the important market segments, namely technology, impurity, end use, and regional markets. This study also makes an offering of all the required data pertaining to market developments made by important stakeholders and players. It also makes an inclusion of the analysis of the competition prevailing in the global cell separation market over the assessment tenure, from 2020 to 2030.

Global Cell Separation Market: Key Trends

A rise in number cancer patients along with the patients suffering from various other infectious diseases is likely to play an important factor for the development of the global cell separation market over the assessment timeframe, from 2020 to 2030. In addition to that, augmented funding by government for cell-based research and increased focus on technological advancements and personalized medicine is likely to fuel growth of the global cell separation market in the forthcoming years.

Growing investment and focus on research and development by several biopharmaceutical and biotechnological companies is expected to boost the demand for consumables and instruments. This factor is likely to generate demand for cell separation consumables and foster growth of the market in the near future.

Global Cell Separation Market: Competitive Assessment

There has been increasing number of developments in the global cell separation market. These market developments are expected to play an important role in the growth of the market. Development of new products assist the market players in the expanding their product portfolio and increase revenue and market share. A case in the point is introduction of Medifuge by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Medifuge refers to a benchtop centrifuge that comes with a unique hybrid rotor and fixed-angle rotors and interchangeable swing-out buckets to facilitate convenient and rapid applications on one single platform. Such innovations are expected to assist the players with wider reach and increased revenue.

Some of the well-known players in the global cell separation market are listed below:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Merck KGaA

GE Healthcare

Global Cell Separation Market: Regional Assessment

North America is estimated to emerge as one of the dominant forces in the global cell separation market. Presence of advanced and well-developed researched infrastructure along with strong presence of several biotechnology companies in the region is likely to augur well for the market in North America.

