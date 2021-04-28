Cell Imagers Market: Overview

Live cell imaging has attracted the interest of biomedical researchers. The expanding application of cell imagers in life sciences industries is a key evolutionary trend in the cell imagers market. Cell imagers, cellular imaging systems, or cell imaging technologies have become a part of the automated cell imaging systems used by researchers world over. The growing demand for high-content imaging and analysis is a key driver for demand in the cell imagers market. Major application areas are in cell biology and drug discovery. Key application areas are in instruments, consumables, software, and services.

The study on the cell imagers market presents a comprehensive assessment of key demand dynamics in various end-use applications, key consumer value propositions being focused by top players, and recent technological advances.

Cell Imagers Market: Key Trends

Over the years, the demand for real-time measurements of cellular and sub-cellular processes has increased among researchers. There is a growing need for obtaining useful cellular data from in vivo systems. These trends propel the growth of the cellular imagers market. Rise in cellular research for understanding the viral diseases in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic has spurred the momentum of research using cell imagers. Rise in biomedical research using cell imagers in vaccine development is a key trend fueling technological advancements in the cell imagers market.

Rise in demand for high-throughput drug screening is fueling the demand for cell imagers. The advent of high-content screening (HCS) in cell-based systems is expected to open new avenues in the cell imagers market. Growing application of advanced live-cell imaging technologies in drug toxicity studies has spurred revenue prospects for players in the cell imagers market. Need for new technologies in multi-dimensional live cell imaging is expected pave way to new avenues for manufacturers in the cell imagers market.

Cell Imagers Market: Competitive Assessment

A growing number of players are aiming at constantly advancing cell imaging system by making them more scalable and modular. These are also being reiterated as the key value propositions for businesses to make the acquisition of cell imaging system more cost-effective. Top players in the cell imagers market have been attracting B2B customers by offering integrated cell-based assays. Several manufacturers in the high-content imaging systems are expanding their product portfolio to stay ahead of the curve in the cell imagers market. NEw features such as 3D imaging, intuitive environmental control option, and multiple imaging modes make cell imagers market meet the needs of high-throughput screening.

Some of the key players in the cell imagers market are

Merck Group,

GE Healthcare,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Sartorius AG,

Olympus Corporation,

Carl Zeiss AG,

Nikon

Danaher Corporation.

Cell Imagers Market: Regional Assessment

Geographically, Russia, China, India, and Brazil have been at the top of agenda for industry stakeholders in the cell imagers market value chain. They are trying to tap into the vast revenue potential these regions have been exhibiting. Rise in prospective demand for next-gen cell imaging systems in vaccine and drug development in Asia Pacific account for the high revenue prospect of the regional market. Extensive research funding associated with live-cell imaging in India and China has made Asia a hotbed of opportunities in the global cell imagers market. Top manufacturers are also keen on circumventing the key challenges of cellular environment in cell cultures.

