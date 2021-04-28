According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market by Product Type, Ingredient, Distribution Channel, and Point of Sale (POS): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the U.S. baby infant formula market size is expected to reach $5,811 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027.
“Physician recommends infant formula as an alternative to breastmilk. As many working mothers resume their jobs shortly after giving birth, infant formula serves as a healthy and nutritious alternative that can be fed at convenience. Thus, increase in participation of women in labor force has led to rise in preference for infant formula for their babies. This acts as a key driving force of the U.S. baby infant formula market. Furthermore, high nutrition contents in baby infant formula, change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population, and increase in disposable income are expected to propel the U.S. baby infant formula market growth during the forecast period.”
The growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market is majorly driven by rise in female working population. For instance, according to the U.S. Bureau of Statistics, the working women population has increased from 57.1% in 2018 to 57.5% in 2020. Most of the working mothers resume their jobs shortly after their delivery. Hence, breastfeeding is not always possible for working mothers, due to lack of time and inconvenience. Baby infant formula serves as an ideal alternative for working mothers, which meets the requirements of healthy, nutritious food for their babies with their need for convenience. Thus, increase in female workforce notably contributes toward the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market.