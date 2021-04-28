In addition, upsurge in awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits associated with organic infant formula has led to increase in preference for organic baby drinks. Thus, baby infant formula free from ingredients such as added sugar, sodium, and preservatives is anticipated to gain traction in the U.S., thereby contributing toward the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula industry. However, according to the U.S. baby infant formula market forecast, the concerns related to food safety and decline in birth rate may hamper the U market growth.

Breastfeeding is not always possible for mothers working outside homes; thus, baby infant formula acts as a suitable alternative for infants, as its composition is similar to that of breast milk. Baby infant formulas contain nucleotides necessary for the metabolic processes such as energy metabolism and enzymatic reactions. These nucleotides act as building blocks of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) for normal body functions. In addition, iron-rich infant formula helps to prevent anemia.

Various infant formulas are based on probiotics, which help prevent diarrhea, ease colic, and reduce the risk of food allergies. Moreover, baby infant formulas are high in protein, linoleic acid, minerals, calcium, carbohydrates, phosphorus, iodine, sodium chloride, potassium chloride, and other nutrients, which are necessary for proper development of infants. Thus, physicians recommend the use of baby infant formula for babies as a substitute to breast milk, owing to its high nutritional content, thereby driving the market growth.

Key finding of the study

In 2019, the infant milk is segment was the highest contributor to the U.S. baby infant formula market, in terms of value, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2027.

The carbohydrate segment is generated the highest revenue in 2019, and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The vitamins segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027.

The hypermarkets segment garnered the highest revenue in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The pharmacy/medical store distribution channel acquired prominent market share in 2019, and is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6%.