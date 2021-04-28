The Market Eagle

News

All News Energy

Baby Infant Formula Market to Witness Healthy Growth; U.S Region to Register Fastest Growth through 2021–2027

Bytushar

Apr 28, 2021

 

 

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market by Product Type, Ingredient, Distribution Channel, and Point of Sale (POS): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the U.S. baby infant formula market size is expected to reach $5,811 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027.

“Physician recommends infant formula as an alternative to breastmilk. As many working mothers resume their jobs shortly after giving birth, infant formula serves as a healthy and nutritious alternative that can be fed at convenience. Thus, increase in participation of women in labor force has led to rise in preference for infant formula for their babies. This acts as a key driving force of the U.S. baby infant formula market. Furthermore, high nutrition contents in baby infant formula, change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population, and increase in disposable income are expected to propel the U.S. baby infant formula market growth during the forecast period.”

Get the PDF to understand the CORONA Virus/COVID19 impact and be smart in redefining business strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11214

The growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market is majorly driven by rise in female working population. For instance, according to the U.S. Bureau of Statistics, the working women population has increased from 57.1% in 2018 to 57.5% in 2020. Most of the working mothers resume their jobs shortly after their delivery. Hence, breastfeeding is not always possible for working mothers, due to lack of time and inconvenience. Baby infant formula serves as an ideal alternative for working mothers, which meets the requirements of healthy, nutritious food for their babies with their need for convenience. Thus, increase in female workforce notably contributes toward the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market.

In addition, upsurge in awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits associated with organic infant formula has led to increase in preference for organic baby drinks. Thus, baby infant formula free from ingredients such as added sugar, sodium, and preservatives is anticipated to gain traction in the U.S., thereby contributing toward the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula industry. However, according to the U.S. baby infant formula market forecast, the concerns related to food safety and decline in birth rate may hamper the U market growth.

Inquiry Before Purchase :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11214

Breastfeeding is not always possible for mothers working outside homes; thus, baby infant formula acts as a suitable alternative for infants, as its composition is similar to that of breast milk. Baby infant formulas contain nucleotides necessary for the metabolic processes such as energy metabolism and enzymatic reactions. These nucleotides act as building blocks of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) for normal body functions. In addition, iron-rich infant formula helps to prevent anemia.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact [email protected] Request For Customization:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11214?reqfor=covid

Various infant formulas are based on probiotics, which help prevent diarrhea, ease colic, and reduce the risk of food allergies. Moreover, baby infant formulas are high in protein, linoleic acid, minerals, calcium, carbohydrates, phosphorus, iodine, sodium chloride, potassium chloride, and other nutrients, which are necessary for proper development of infants. Thus, physicians recommend the use of baby infant formula for babies as a substitute to breast milk, owing to its high nutritional content, thereby driving the market growth.

Key finding of the study

In 2019, the infant milk is segment was the highest contributor to the U.S. baby infant formula market, in terms of value, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2027.

The carbohydrate segment is generated the highest revenue in 2019, and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The vitamins segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027.

The hypermarkets segment garnered the highest revenue in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The pharmacy/medical store distribution channel acquired prominent market share in 2019, and is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6%.

https://themarketeagle.com/

By tushar

Related Post

All News

Mushroom Market Top-Companies, Future-Growth, Regional Analysis, Business-Opportunities 2027

Apr 28, 2021 tushar
All News

Stevia Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2026

Apr 28, 2021 tushar
All News News

Global L-Menthol Market Research 2021: Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2026 – by Type, Application, and Region North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia

Apr 28, 2021 reportsweb

You missed

All News

Mushroom Market Top-Companies, Future-Growth, Regional Analysis, Business-Opportunities 2027

Apr 28, 2021 tushar
All News

Stevia Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2026

Apr 28, 2021 tushar
All News News

Global L-Menthol Market Research 2021: Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2026 – by Type, Application, and Region North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia

Apr 28, 2021 reportsweb
All News News

Global Legal Marijuana Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026

Apr 28, 2021 reportsweb