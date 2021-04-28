Anti-Tank Guided Missile System Market Outlook – 2027

The global anti-tank guided missile system market is growing considerably in par with developments in armored vehicles. Anti-tank guided missile system (ATGMS) is designed with main objective to destroy armored vehicle such as main battle tanks or infantry fighting vehicles. Anti-tank guided missile systems can vary in size from shoulder launched weapons to aircraft mounted weapon system. Since the introduction of man portable ATGMS, infantry in a battlefield has the capability to destroy light and medium tanks from a greater distance as compared to anti-tank rifles or magnetic anti-tank mines, which required to approach the target closely due to limited armor penetration ability. However, the battle tanks using composite and reactive armors are resistant to small ATGMS.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Mounting, Operation, Platform, and Region Regions covered North America (The U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., SAAB Group, MBDA, KBP Instrument Design Bureau, General Dynamics Corporation, Roketsan A.S., Denel SOC Ltd., and BAE Systems PLC

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The COVID pandemic is expected to delay existing projects and planned projects due to lockdown imposed by the governments around the world.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be visible directly on the short supply of raw materials due operational issues.

Anti-tank guided missile tank system defense contractors are dealing with supply chain disruption as well as workforce shortage due production site access restrictions imposed by authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Travel ban imposed by governments around the world to slow the spread of COVID-19 has hampered & delayed weapon system production and testing, especially for defense contractors relying on international workforce.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Surge in new generation anti-armor weapon system, increase in demand for fire-and-forget attack capability, and rise in adoption lock-on before launch (LOBL) having high impact accuracy are the factors that drive the global anti-tank guided missile system market. However, modern armor technology such as active protection system and presence of electronic jammers hinder the market growth. Contrarily, growing demand for shoulder ATGMS in developing countries, requirements for man portable air defense system in terrorist infested regions, and developments in precision targeting to reduce collateral damage present new pathways in the industry.

The global anti-tank guided missile system market trends are as follows:

Demand for fire-and-forget attack capability

Fire-and-forget missile systems have significant advantage over other ATGMS in terms of guidance system. For instance, with the top attack mode it has greater capability to destroy a tank with the help of a missile. The missile climbs sharply after launch and cruise at high altitude to finally dive on the top of the target where armor is weak. Moreover, it allows user to use older missiles making it cost effective for third world countries. Such features are expected to boost the anti-tank guided missile system market.

Surge in new generation anti-armor weapon system

Latest generation of ATGMS have high explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warheads specializing in thick tank armor penetration. In addition, HEAT warheads have an explosive charge shaped to focus the effect of explosive’s energy, known as shaped charge. Moreover, ATGMS such as FGM-148 Javelin and RBS-156 Bill are capable of penetrating composite and reactive armors. Such advanced missile systems will continue to propel anti-tank guided missile system market.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Mounting Shoulder

Tripod

Vehicle Operation Manned

Unmanned Platform Land

Airborne

