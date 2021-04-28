” The demand for hair conditioners has increased considerably among consumers, due to major manufacturers, in collaboration with local players who are focusing and investing in the development of innovative products to broaden their geographical presence and customer base. Furthermore, players in the global market have a significant opportunity in Europe due to the region’s rapidly growing cosmetics industry.”

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hair Conditioner Market by Type, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the hair conditioner market size was valued at $8,467.1 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $10,472 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2027

The key players in the global hair conditioner market include Estee Lauder Companies, Henkel AG &Co. KGaA, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Kao Group, L’Oreal S.A., Marico Limited, Natura & Co., Oriflame Holding AG and Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Key findings of the study

Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $3,046.5 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $4,007.6 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.0%.

By type, the rinse-out segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $2,850.9 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $3,695.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the women segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $4,818.3 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $6,087.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

In Europe, UK was the highest revenue contributor with $839.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1,209.1 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2%. The major drivers and hair conditioner market trends are increase in disposable income among the emerging middle-class population, launch of many customized products, technological innovations in hair care products, increase in the number of fashion-conscious users, growth in male grooming, development in organized retail, availability of a wide range of hair colors, and rise in elderly population. Furthermore, increase in migration of rural populations to large metropolitan areas contributes to consumption growth, indicating a significant growth opportunity in hair conditioner industry. Inquiry Before Purchase:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11398 Conditioners are an essential component of personal care. The global market for conditioners is expanding due to an increase in the prevalence of hair-related disorders such as dandruff, dryness, hair fall, oily hair, and itchiness. Change in lifestyle, increase in urbanization, and rise in environmental pollution all contribute to the growth of the hair conditioner market. Consumers are becoming more conscious of personal hygiene and care, and they are willing to spend money to maintain their personal well-being. Furthermore, the availability of a wide range of hair conditioners via various distribution channels, as well as the use of best-in-class technology in product development, is assisting in the hair conditioner market growth. This also leads as one of the hair conditioner market opportunity. However, the high cost of conditioners is a major factor that is expected to restrain the global market growth. Furthermore, easy availability of counterfeit conditioners in local markets is another major factor that may have an impact on the global market growth to some extent.

