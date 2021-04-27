The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Food Fortification Premix Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India food fortification premix market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, form, and application. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view report summary : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-food-fortification-premix-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): INR 2 billion

Historical CAGR (2016-2020): 23.2%

In India, micronutrient deficiency is a serious problem, especially among the poor. India was one of the first countries to require the addition of iodine to salt and Vitamin A to Vanaspati. The market in India is growing due to the rising demand for fortified foods as people become more conscious of healthy nutritional options and aggressive government efforts to fortify food staples to tackle malnutrition. The demand for premixes for this application in India has increased as a result of the implementation of FSSAI regulations for fortification in 2017 and their attempts to expand the use of fortified staples, propelling the overall market development. Due to shifting consumer tastes for functional foods among the urban population and a major increase in the fortification of food staples that will be distributed through various government schemes in the region, the food fortification premix market is expected to expand in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The method of adding micronutrients (essential trace elements and vitamins) to food is known as food fortification or enrichment. Food makers should do that, or policymakers can do that as part of a public health policy to reduce the number of individuals with nutritional disorders in a population.

Read Full Report Online : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-food-fortification-premix-market

The food fortification premix market can be differentiated by type into:

Vitamin Premix

Mineral Premix

Others

By form, this report provides a segment-wise analysis of the market based on:

Powder

Liquid

Premixes used for fortification, that enhance the nutritional value of various food commodities, are commonly used in the following application sectors:

Sports Nutrition and Dietary Supplements

Processed Foods

Food Staples

Infants/ Early Nutrition

Beverages

Others

Market Trends

People looking for weight loss options and keeping a healthy lifestyle are increasingly turning to functional foods like protein shakes and bars, as well as a growing reliance on sports supplements for exercise. Due to these factors, sports nutrition and dietary supplements are the second-largest application category in the industry, after food staples, and are projected to continue to expand steadily in the coming years. In 2012, a significant percentage of children were diagnosed with micronutrient deficiency, including Vitamin A, B, and D, zinc, calcium, iron, and iodine, which accounted for the top seven. This has led to an increased demand for food fortification premix in India, consequently boosting the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are DSM Nutritional Products India Pvt Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., P D Navkar Biochem Pvt Ltd., Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd., Fuerst Day Lawson (India) Pvt Ltd., Manisha Pharmo-Plast Pvt Ltd., AQC Chem-Lab Pvt. Ltd., Hexagon Nutrition, and Global Calcium Pvt Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Wound Therapy Devices Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wound-therapy-devices-market

Global Base Metal Mining Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/base-metal-mining-market

Global Volatile Organic Compound Gas Sensor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/volatile-organic-compound-gas-sensor-market-report

Global Voice Analytics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/voice-analytics-market

Global Industrial Hearables Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-hearables-market

Global Automotive Prognostics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-prognostics-market

Global Industrial Dispensing System and Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-dispensing-system-and-equipment-market-report

Global Bacterial Disease Diagnostics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bacterial-disease-diagnostics-market-report

Global Flow Cytometry Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/flow-cytometry-market

Global Industrial Insulation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-insulation-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person:-Adam Lee, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.