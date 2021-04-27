A Team Lead, Food, and Beverages at Allied Market Research stated that the global a2 milk market in North America is projected to showcase the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapid demand and acceptance of a2 milk beverages, lactose intolerance among large population, and growing health consciousness.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global A2 milk market is projected to reach $3.69 billion by 2027, registering at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2021 to 2027. The report outlines market characteristics, growth by segmentation, market potential, and competitive landscape.

Shankar Bhandalkar, a Team Lead, Food and Beverages at Allied Market Research, said, “The global a2 milk market in North America is projected to showcase the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to rapid demand and acceptance of a2 milk beverages, lactose intolerance among large population and growing health consciousness.”

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities to aid the key market players devise business strategies and capitalize on opportunities. Increase in application of a2 milk in infant formula, surge in prevalence of lactose intolerance, and rise in consumer demand for health and wellness products have boosted the growth of the global a2 milk market. However, high price compared to conventional milk hinders the market growth. On the contrary, diversity in a2 milk products is estimated to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

The report provides a detailed study of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global a2 milk market. The Covid-19 impact analysis is vital for market players to formulate strategies regarding the current scenario and improve business model for the future. The pandemic has presented several challenges such as disruption of the supply chain and increased prices of raw material. Moreover, the shortage of labor and raw material has resulted in a supply-demand gap in the market.

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of the segmentation of the global a2 milk market on the basis of form, packaging form, distribution channel, and region. The study is vital for new market entrants, investors, and stakeholders to understand the fastest-growing segment and highest-growing segment during the historic period and forecast period.

On the basis form, the powder a2 milk market held the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to its high rate of consumption and convenience. However, the liquid a2 milk segment held the lion’s share in 2019.

Based on packaging form, the carton segment held the largest share in 2019 as it offers a longer shelf life to the product. Moreover, the growing preference and propelling consumption supplemented the growth.

The global a2 milk market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, due to the popularity and substantial consumption of a2 milk beverage in the region. However, the market across North America is projected to manifest the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global a2 milk market report includes a detailed study of the major market players such as GCMMF (Amul), Freedom Foods Group Limited, Erden Creamery Private Limited, Provilac Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd., Lion Dairy & Drinks, Taw River Dairy, Ripley Farms LLC, Urban Farms Milk and Vinamilk, and the a2 Milk Company Limited.

