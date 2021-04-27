The global food binders market is showing exponential growth, and is expected to continue this trend in the coming years. Food binder is a food supplement, which is used to enhance the texture, taste, thickening, or binding the ingredients together. Food binder acts as food filler, as it increases the quantity and mass of food. Egg and flour are some examples of food binders. Other food binders available in the market include starches and pectin, which enhance the flavor and add nutritional value.

Food binders are used in tablets that bind the ingredients together and give it a firm texture. Food binders can be organic and conventional. Some plants acting as food binders are healthy than the animal-based food binders. Flour is a gluten-free food binder, which is used in many cuisines. Soup, gravies, and other food are processed by using these food binders that make their texture thick and add more flavors. The food binders market is fragmented on the basis of source, type, application, sales channel, and region.

Companies covered:

Tate & Lyle, Roquette Ferres SA, Food Chem International, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Deosen Biochemical Ltd., CP Kelko, Ingredion Incorporated, Nexira SAS, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Corporation, Vikram Starch, and Advanced Food Systems.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The food binders market is severely hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The demand for food binder has shown downfall due to the pandemic.

Closedown of fast food restaurants, bakery, and hotels has negatively affected the demand for food binders.

Lockdown has halted the business of retail stores that have affected the sales of food binder.

The disruption in supply has impacted the sales of the food products.

Trade restriction has impacted the import and export of the food binder that has affected the logistic network.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

With the expansion of the fast food industry, the demand for food binder is witnessed to increase significantly. Food binder is an essential ingredient, which improves the texture and juiciness. This acts as a key factor that contributes toward the growth of the global market. Increase in the consumption of desserts and expansion of hotels, restaurants, and bakeries augment the consumption of food binders. Furthermore, dietary supplements such as tablets and liquid tonics use food binders to hold the textures, which propels the growth of the global market.

However, increase in awareness about health issues, shift toward vegan products, and demand for cruelty-free products have negatively impacted the growth of the animal-based food binders. In addition, availability of substitute products and high competition can create threat to the global market growth. On the contrary, the launch of new vegan sauces and desserts can be the opportunity that creates a new path for the growth of the global binders market. Surge in purchasing power and digitalization have further supported the growth of the food binder market.

Key benefits of the report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global food binders industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global food binders market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global food binders market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

