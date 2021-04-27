Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: Overview

Advancement in medical technology and their rapid adoption across various healthcare and medical facilities stands as the key factor boosting the global fluoroscopy equipment market during the forecast period 2020 to 2030. The development of fluoroscopy frameworks and C-arms from customary X-beam picture intensifier innovation to computerized level board indicators (FPDs) has achieved critical headways in fluoroscopic imaging. FPDs have various focal points over picture intensifiers, including minimal sizes and diminished radiation portion. Frameworks with FPDs have the potential for higher picture goal than their archetypes. Besides, while the nature of pictures produced from conventional picture intensifiers break down as the framework ages, this isn’t the situation with FPDs. They keep on conveying a similar picture quality even a long time after utilize and can give a more extensive and more powerful scope of imaging contrasted with picture intensifiers. Also, the field of vision diminishes with higher amplification on account of picture intensifiers, which doesn’t occur if FPDs are utilized.

The global market for fluoroscopy equipment market is classified on the basis of product, application, and region. In terms of product, the market is classified into mobile c-arms system type, patient-side controlled systems, remote controlled systems, fluoroscopy systems, and fixed C-arms. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into surgical applications and diagnostics. Further classification of diagnostics section includes cardiology, gastroenterology, urology & nephrology, and other diagnostic applications. Further categorization of surgical applications include orthopedic & trauma surgeries, neurosurgery, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgery, and other surgical applications.

Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: Notable Developments

2019 – Zenition mobile C-arm platform was launched by Philips in Nethelands.

2019 – Artis icono biplane was launched in Germany by Siemens Healthineers.

Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

The nature of the global fluoroscopy equipment market is highly competitive on account of the presence of multiple players. Some of the players are indulging in merger and acquisition strategies and various joint ventures to gain a competitive edge in the overall market competition. The rest of the players are investing heavily in research and development of better therapeutic devices in order to attract more revenue in the forecast period.

Some of the key players of the global fluoroscopy equipment market include:

ADANI Systems

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Lepu Medical Technology

Hologic

Carestream Health

Hitachi

Canon Medical Systems

Ziehm Imaging

Shimadzu Corporation

Philips

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: Trends and Opportunities

The central point driving the development of the fluoroscopy hardware are the upsides of FPDs over picture intensifiers, the utilization of fluoroscopy in torment the executives, repayment cuts for simple radiography frameworks, rising geriatric populace, developing commonness of constant infections, and mindfulness projects, meetings, and subsidizing exercises.

Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: Regional Insights

Geographically, the global fluoroscopy equipment market is widespread into the regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions are further categorized on the basis of nations. Among these, the market is dominated by North America. This is owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, coupled with the increasing incidences of overuse sports injuries. On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to gain significant momentum in the forecast period, on account of the rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of people with heart diseases, and the improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities.

