Cereal Bar Market: Overview

Apart from regular cereal bars used as a snack bar or mini meal, calcium fortified cereal bars are witnessing increasing uptake. Calcium fortified cereal bars are increasingly being consumed by women between 18 and 50 years to prevent osteoporosis. This marks a new trend for the growth of cereal bar market.

Cereal bars are available in various types as combination of cereals, nuts, seeds, honey, and dried fruits. They are now also available in sugar and non-sugar varieties.

An upcoming research report on cereal bar market provides detailed insights into growth trends and opportunities likely to come to the fore in the said market over the 2018-2028 forecast period. Drivers and challenges pertinent to the cereal bar market are examined to provide reliable analysis of the cereal bar market over the forecast period.

Cereal Bar Market: Competitive Landscape

The global cereal bar market features a fragmented vendor landscape due to presence of a large number of players in this space. However, large established food companies, namely Hain Celestial Group, General Mills, and Nestle S.A. hold a share in the overall cereal bar market. Established product lines of cereal bars, as well product innovations for healthy options are key behind growth of these companies in the cereal bar market.

On the other hand, expanding product line of food companies in emerging economies of Asia Pacific is intensifying competition in the overall cereal bar market. Small regional product manufacturers are vying to foray into packaged snack segment, including cereal bars.

Small food companies gain advantage of low price point and expanding distribution channels, especially online sales.

Cereal Bar Market: Key Trends

Changing lifestyles in emerging economies due to economic growth has influenced food habits of individuals in these countries. In urban areas, increasing purchasing power and busy everyday routine, wherein mostly both partners are working has led to rapid adoption of packaged foods, including cereal bars. Cereal bars are increasingly used as a convenient breakfast option or mid-morning snack among busy urbanites.

With growing popularity of cereal bars as a preferred snack option, availability in few types with combination of nuts, seeds, and dried fruit is increasing their uptake. Cereal bars are now deemed as a healthy snack option, thereby leading to an uptick in their demand. This fuels growth of cereal bar market in emerging economies.

Apart from this, availability in attractive and convenient packaging makes cereal bars preferred as an on-the-go food, especially among students and office goers.

Cereal bars are consumed for weight loss and fitness goals as well. Individuals seeking weight loss consume cereal bars to keep a check on everyday calorie intake. Gym goers and fitness enthusiasts also consume cereal bars for nutrition packed in a bar, which are easy to carry and easy to consume. Such food habits favor growth of cereal bar market.

Cereal Bar Market: Regional Outlook

North America currently is the leading consumer of cereal bars among other key regions in the cereal bar market. Excess availability of packaged snacks along with practices of consumption of on-the-go food makes North America the leading consumer of cereal bars.

Besides this, discerning consumers striving to adopt healthy snack options is fuelling demand for cereal bars in the region.

Europe also exhibits substantial demand for cereal bars due to high purchasing power of individuals, which makes way for wide consumption of convenient packaged food.

