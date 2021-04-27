The global butterfly valves market is likely to derive growth from recent product advancements. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Butterfly Valves“ Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Wafer, Lug), By Material Type (Stainless Steel Valves, Cast Iron Valves, Others), By End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Power & Energy, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2027,” the market will benefit from the increasing demand for water treatment across several regions.

Butterfly valves possess the ability to control flow through a pipe without the need for an external device or valve. The variations in butterfly valves have led to high demand for the product across the world. Increased awareness regarding water consumption has sparked several innovations in butterfly valve variants. The use of butterfly valves in applications across diverse industries such as oil and gas, wastewater treatment, chemicals for monitoring, and maintenance devices have led to an increased uptake for the products across the world. The increased investment in the research and development of butterfly valves has opened the doors for variations and advanced product types, which in turn will favor the global butterfly valves market growth in the coming years.

Top Players Overview:

Schlumberger

Emerson

L&T Valves

The Weir Group PLC

Bray International, Inc.

Hobbs Valve

Velan Inc.

Dembla Valves LTD

North American Machine Works

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Type

Wafer

Lug

2. By Material Type

Stainless Steel Valves

Cast Iron Valves

Others

3. By End Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Chemical

Power & Energy

Others

4. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada and Rest of North America)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Increasing Water Treatment Needs Will Favor Growth of the Market in the Asia Pacific

The report provides segmentation of the global butterfly valves market based on factors such as material type, end-use industry, and regional demographics. Among all regions, Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market in the Asia Pacific will witness the highest growth. The increasing need for water treatment in densely populated countries such as Japan and China have fuelled the demand for butterfly valves in these countries. Furthermore, the use of butterfly valves in chemical plants, combined with the increasing number of chemical plant setups in several countries across the Asia Pacific will contribute to the demand for butterfly valves in this region.

Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the leading companies that have made significant growth contributions to the global butterfly valves market in recent years. A few of the prominent companies that are currently operating in the market are Schlumberger Limited., Emerson Electric Co., L&T Valves Limited., The Weir Group PLC, Bray International, Hobbs Valve, JC Fábrica de Válvulas S.A.U, Velan Inc., Dembla Valves Ltd., and North American Machine Works.

Major Table of Content For Butterfly Valves Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Butterfly Valves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Butterfly Valves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Butterfly Valves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Butterfly Valves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 The Middle East and Africa Butterfly Valves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Butterfly Valves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

