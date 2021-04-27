The emergence of beauty and makeup tutorials, high influence of social media and brand endorsements, and rise in adoption of online/e-commerce platforms are majorly driving the growth of the beauty tools market. Furthermore, growing trend of on-demand beauty services has been significantly boosting to the sales of various beauty tools including shavers, brushes & combs, and hairstyling instruments.

The advent of different varieties of make-up suitable for each skin type facilitates its business. The celebrity endorsements and social media marketing are expected to promote the growth of the personal and beauty care products market, which in turn surge the demand for beauty tools products. Furthermore, rise in the disposable income and growing standard of living are significantly fueling the demand beauty tools. Although, lack of skills to handle and use the beauty tools, especially home individuals are expected to hamper the growth of beauty tools market.

Companies covered

Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.), L’Oréal SA (France), Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan), Coty, Inc. (UK), e.l.f. Cosmetics, Inc. (U.S.), Avon Products, Inc. (UK), Paris Presents Incorporated (U.S.), Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton (LVMH) (UK), and Edgewell Personal Care (U.S.).

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Technological improvement and easy availability of beauty tools, especially on online platforms has been majorly attributing to surge in demand for beauty tools during the forecast period. Furthermore, the use of catchy words in the endorsements and offers and discounts on special occasions are attracting customers, which is expected to surge the growth of the product market.

The people who are conscious about their outer appearance are the major target markets for this product. They provide a touch-up and make the skin look more elegant. The hair accessories like straighteners and curling machines are giving new styles to the hair with an added advantage of hot air brush so as to retain the shape of hair for a longer duration.

New product launches to flourish the market

Many companies are launching their brand with innovative products and solutions for commonly known problems. Furthermore, these companies are expanding their business through mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures as well. They are designing certain new products which can provide a large customer base and generate revenue. For instance-The launch of GoReal mini Handy Massager is a lifelong rechargeable electric massager for face and eyes, which can improve blood circulation and provide a rich glow to the skin. People majorly prefer one product with multiple benefits owing to cost effectiveness.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global beauty tools market from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in four major regions are mapped depending their market share.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Questions Answered in the Beauty Tools Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the beauty tools market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

