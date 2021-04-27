3D Printing Materials Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $1,871 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 18.3% during the period 2016-2022. Polymers segment is expected to remain the highest revenue-generating segment throughout the forecast period. U.S. held the leading position in the global market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the study period.

Download PDF Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/193

The demand for 3D printing materials has witnessed tremendous growth, driven by the growth in sales of 3D printers (especially desktop printers), increased penetration in automotive, consumer products, aerospace and defense, healthcare, industrial sector, and others. 3D printing material market is in its development stage. All the industry players are investing immensely to find new commercial avenues for their product segments via strategic partnership and collaborations. Some of the major factors that drive the demand for 3D printing material includes expiration of key patents for 3D printers, availability of cheaper 3D printers, ease in prototype development, core and mold manufacturing, along with reduced complexities in manufacturing products or parts. However, factors such as toxicity to human beings and flora and fauna coupled with high cost of materials are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Growth in research and development, increasing industry collaboration, and increase in number of end-user industry will provide significant opportunities to the industry players across the value chain.

In 2015, Polymers was the largest material segment in the global 3D printing materials market. However, metals segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period owing to growing penetration in industries such as aerospace and defense, healthcare, industrial sector, and others. Growth in investment towards research and development, towards material innovation and development of low cost printers is expected to fuel the demand phase of the 3D printing materials market

In 2015, automotive was the leading end-user segment with around one-fifth revenue share followed by healthcare and industrial sector. In automotive industry 3D printing material is primarily used for prototype development along with core and mold manufacturing.

Make an Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/193

Key Findings of the 3D Printing Materials Market

Aerospace & defense market revenues are expected to witness highest CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.

Automotive and consumer product end-user segments together accounted for 40% of the global market in 2015

Polymers and metals segments together accounted for more than 90% market share in 2015.

Automotive is the largest end user segment with around one-fifth market share in 2015.

U.S. was the largest market in terms of demand for 3D printing materials in 2015.

Powder form materials are expected to grow at a high CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period

In 2015, North America accounted for almost half of the global demand for 3D printing material and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, with a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period owing to the economic and industrial developments happening in the emerging economies.

Major players in the industry are investing significantly on research and development to launch new materials for commercial applications at low cost. Key companies profiled in this report include 3D Systems Corp., Arcam AB, Arkema S.A., Royal DSM N.V., Exone GmbH, Stratasys Ltd., CRP Group, Envisiontec GmbH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, and LPW Technology Ltd.

Access Full Summary @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3d-printing-material-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research