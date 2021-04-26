This “Vegetable Seed Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Vegetable Seed market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Vegetable Seed Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Vegetable Seed Market Report Are:

Monsanto

Groupe Limagrain

Syngenta International AG

Nunhems BV

Rijk Zwaan Holdings BV

Sakata Seed Corporation

Advanta Seeds

Takii & Co Limited

East

West Seed International

Enza Zaden BV

Bejo Zaden BV

Namdhari Seeds Market Overview:

The vegetable seeds market was valued at USD 9,162.5 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.44%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). North America is one of the largest markets for vegetable seed production and consumption, followed by Asia – Pacific and Europe. The European Union is the largest region, in terms of R&D expenditure on vegetable seeds.