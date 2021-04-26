U.S. Gynecology Robotic Surgery Market|2021 Analysis, Key Opportunities Major Players, Impact of COVID-19 and Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The “U.S. Gynecology Robotic Surgery Market” is set to gain traction from the increasing shift towards minimally invasive procedures over open surgeries as they have lower readmission rates, fewer complications, and provide faster recovery. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “U.S. Gynecology Robotic Surgery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Robotic Systems, Instruments and Accessories, and Services), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Physician’s Offices), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 1.04 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

COVID-19: Cancellation of Non-essential Procedures to Hinder Demand

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the healthcare sector. Apart from disturbance in the demand and supply chain, it has caused cancellation and postponement of all non-essential, as well as elective dental, surgical, and medical procedures. This also includes gynecology robotic surgeries. The main reason behind this is to reallocate and reserve healthcare resources for the coronavirus positive patients. The American Hospital Association mentioned that in the U.S., hospitals and health systems have experienced a decline of 20% in inpatient volume. We are delivering elaborate research reports to help you regain confidence and surge sales.

Global U.S. Gynecology Robotic Surgery Market Segmentation :

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Robotic Systems

Instruments and Accessories

Services

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Physician’s Offices

By Geography

S.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which prominent player would lead in terms of revenue?

Which segment is set to dominate the market in terms of share?

Will the COVID-19 pandemic affect this market severely?

How will organizations promote the adoption of gynecology robotic surgery?

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Geriatric Population to Boost Growth in the U.S.

The rising adoption of sedentary lifestyles and the increasing geriatric population in the U.S. are further surging the incidence of various gynecological conditions among women. This is set to propel the U.S. gynecology robotic surgery market growth in the coming years. As per the American Cancer Society, in 2020, the U.S. is likely to showcase approximately 13,800 new cases of cervical cancer. Apart from that, the rising usage of da Vinci robotic surgical systems for such surgeries would accelerate growth. However, the high cost associated with gynecology robotic surgeries may hamper demand.

Segment-

Instruments & Accessories Segment to Dominate Backed by Rising Number of Hysterectomies

Based on products, the market is segregated into services, instruments & accessories, and robotic systems. Out of these, the instruments & accessories segment earned 57.2% in terms of the U.S. gynecology robotic surgery market share in 2019. It is set to retain its dominant position in the coming years because of the increasing adoption of gynecology robotic surgery, as well as the higher number of hysterectomies.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Collaboration Strategy to Gain Competitive Edge

The U.S. market for gynecology robotics surgery houses numerous companies. Among them, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is the leading player owing to its expertise in the field of gynecology robotic surgery. Some of the others are participating in the strategy of collaboration and partnership to gain a competitive edge. Below are two latest industry developments:

January 2020 : Titan Medical and Cambridge Design Partnership (CDP) joined hands to develop a state-of-the-art robotic surgery system. Their main aim is to provide minimally invasive surgery through a single incision.

: Titan Medical and Cambridge Design Partnership (CDP) joined hands to develop a state-of-the-art robotic surgery system. Their main aim is to provide minimally invasive surgery through a single incision. December 2018: Nicholson Center and CMR Surgical unveiled the first training program for Versius based in the U.S. It would provide training programs to 27 surgical teams.

A list of the renowned gynecology robotic surgery providers operating in the U.S.:

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (California, U.S.)

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

Medrobotics Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Titan Medical Inc. (Ontario, Canada)

CMR Surgical Limited (Cambridge, U.K.)

avateramedical GmbH (Jena, Germany)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Verb Surgical, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Olympus Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Stryker (Michigan, U.S.)

