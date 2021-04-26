Global Tubeless Insulin Pumps Market: Overview

Millions of diabetics around the world rely on insulin pumps for the disease management. The potential is high in patients with Type 1 diabetes due to the effectiveness of the device in maintaining glycemic control. Growing patient populations, especially in developed countries, prefer patch pumps for continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion. The tubeless insulin pumps market has witnessed numerous technological strides, pivoting on the need to expand the therapy options for patients. They are fast replacing conventional insulin pumps which work on visible insulin infusion sets, and are difficult to use and handle. Tubeless insulin pumps are small and easier to handle. Eventually, they offer consistent, reliable, and uninterrupted insulin delivery to the patients 24 by 7.

The dynamic of the tubeless insulin pumps market has been constantly evolving on the back of regulatory advancements, notably in developed economies such as the U.S. A slew of novel product developments over the past few years have kept the market increasingly lucrative. New technologies in tubeless insulin pumps emerge in response to changing needs of flexibility and interoperability of patient population. Researchers in recent years have also demonstrated and evaluated the efficacy of tubeless insulin pumps for patients with Type 2 diabetes.

Global Tubeless Insulin Pumps Market: Notable Developments

The regulatory landscape is especially rich with innovative tubeless insulin pumps therapy. A popular case in point is the recently approved Insulet’s Omnipod DASH System by the U.S. FDA. The stalwart in tubeless insulin pump technology announced in September 2019 that it received approval by the Agency to use its systems as Alternate Controller Enabled Infusion Pump, and further market it as integrated insulin pump. This has helped Insulet Corporation to broaden its portfolio interoperable automated insulin delivery, strengthening its hold in the tubeless insulin pumps market.

Interestingly, the company bagged the FDA clearance of the Omnipod DASH System in June 2018. The Bluetooth-enabled tubeless insulin pump has several unique features such as automated cannula insertion with the needle not visible, and waterproof housing design. The device is wearable and can deliver therapy in customizable basal rates and bolus amounts. The device maker has pitted its innovation as game-changing technology with potential to disrupt the tubeless insulin pumps market. However, the device faces stiff competition from a few diabetes closed loop system approved by the FDA in recent years. Most notable of this approval is one receive by a South Korean company Eoflow for its wearable disposable artificial pancreas system—EOPancreas. Thus not all patch pumps are synonymous with tubeless insulin pumps, and the future trajectory is attractive.

Global Tubeless Insulin Pumps Market: Growth Dynamics

The development and commercialization of tubeless insulin pumps gathered momentum from the pressing demands for a cost-effective, discreet, and precise insulin delivery technology in worldwide diabetic populations. Miniaturization of the device over the last ten years has made tubeless insulin pumps delivery more attractive. The tubeless insulin pumps market has seen a new treatment avenue in the advent of disposable infusion pumps that are integrated with wireless remote controller device. A fast evolving diabetic industry has been imparting new momentum to up the potential of the tubeless insulin pumps market.

New product development and improvements in the tubeless insulin pumps market stem from the need for better patient engagement and increased user experience. A largely rich innovation pipeline in recent years has shaped the contours of the market. Industry efforts to develop novel digital pump therapy for patients around the world have further stimulated new innovations by medical device makers. Growing inclination of patients to move to pump therapy has considerably increased the potential of tubeless insulin pumps.

Global Tubeless Insulin Pump Market: Regional Analysis

On the regional front, North America headed by the U.S. and Canada has unarguably been a lucrative market for tubeless insulin pumps. A favorable regulatory landscape and the appetite for novel insulin pump therapy for diabetic populations have helped augment the potential. Europe is also an attractive regional market. Growing body of clinical studies on evaluating the efficacy of various technologies in tubeless insulin pumps for patients with Type 1 and Type 2 patients is boosting these markets. On the other hand, Asia Pacific also holds great potential in the global tubeless insulin pumps market.

