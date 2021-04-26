This “Tahini Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Tahini market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Tahini Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099064

The Major Players Described in Tahini Market Report Are:

Sunshine International Foods, Inc.

Kevala International LLC

Prince Tahina Manufacture Ltd

R.J.M. Food Industries Ltd

Al Wadi Al Akhdar Sal

Al Yaman Factories

Al Kanater

El Rashidi El Mizan

Halwani

Haitoglou Bros SA

MounirBissat

Narin BYS Holding Market Overview:

The Tahini Market was valued at USD 1.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.82%, during the forecast period(2019-2024). In 2018, the Middle East is the largest geographic segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 88.3% of the overall market.