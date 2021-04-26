This “Tahini Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Tahini market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Tahini Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in Tahini Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Tahini is one of the popular dishes among the Mediterranean cuisine. The products considered in the report include the commercially available forms of tahini, worldwide. The most popular form is tahini-based sauces, which are generally used as a garnish in salads and topping for meat and vegetables in the Middle Eastern cuisine.
Key Market Trends:
Diverse Functionality of Tahini Drives the Global Demand
Tahini, which is known for the properties of good health, contains an abundant amount of nutrients, such as proteins, carbohydrates, antioxidants, lignans, tocopherols, and other micronutrients. Benefits of this include the properties of anti-cancer, anti-oxidative, and anti-hypersensitivity. This staple food item is the most dominant ingredient in hummus and Baba Ghanoush. In Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, and Palestine, it is usually consumed as a dip or used as a garnish on falafel, shawarma, as well as other traditional dishes. Thus, consumer adoption to diverse forms of the tahini, coupled with the optimum nutritional benefits of the ingredient, is expected to boost the demand for tahini, all over the world.
Middle East Dominates the Global Market
Turkey cornered the larger share, with 31.9%, followed by Israel, Iran, Jordan, Saudi, and Lebanon. This clearly implies that around 90% of the global demand was recorded from Middle Eastern countries, in 2018. On considering the raw material supply for the market studied, in 2018, Tanzania was the largest producer of sesame seeds with a production of 1.26 million metric ton. China was the largest importer, while Ethiopia was the largest exporter of sesame seeds. African countries, especially Egypt, is expected to dominate the market studied, both in terms of supply and demand, by the end of the forecast period, while Asian imports are expected to increase during the forecast period. Tahini products face intense competition, especially from the foreign markets, as it is a symbol of culinary culture. The health benefits associated with tahini, coupled with healthy food trend among consumers, has boosted the popularity of tahini in the global market.
Tahini Market Covers Major Factors:
- Global Tahini Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Tahini Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Tahini Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Tahini Market Forecast
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Tahini market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Tahini market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Tahini market?
Detailed TOC of Tahini Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.1.1 United States
5.1.1.2 Canada
5.1.1.3 Mexico
5.1.1.4 Rest of North America
5.1.2 South America
5.1.2.1 Brazil
5.1.2.2 Argentina
5.1.2.3 Rest of South America
5.1.3 Asia – Pacific
5.1.3.1 China
5.1.3.2 India
5.1.3.3 Singapore
5.1.3.4 Rest of Asia – Pacific
5.1.4 Europe
5.1.4.1 Germany
5.1.4.2 United Kingdom
5.1.4.3 France
5.1.4.4 Greece
5.1.4.5 Russia
5.1.4.6 Rest of Europe
5.1.5 Africa
5.1.5.1 Ethipoia
5.1.5.2 Egypt
5.1.5.3 Nigeria
5.1.5.4 Rest of Africa
5.1.6 Middle East
5.1.6.1 Turkey
5.1.6.2 Israel
5.1.6.3 Iran
5.1.6.4 Saudi Arabia
5.1.6.5 Jordan
5.1.6.6 Lebanon
5.1.6.7 United Arab Emirates
5.1.6.8 Rest of Middle East
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Sunshine International Foods, Inc.
6.3.2 Kevala International LLC
6.3.3 Prince Tahina Manufacture Ltd
6.3.4 R.J.M. Food Industries Ltd
6.3.5 Al Wadi Al Akhdar Sal
6.3.6 Al Yaman Factories
6.3.7 Al Kanater
6.3.8 El Rashidi El Mizan
6.3.9 Halwani
6.3.10 Haitoglou Bros SA
6.3.11 MounirBissat
6.3.12 Narin BYS Holding
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
