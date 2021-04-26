This “Seed Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Seed market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Seed Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099059
The Major Players Described in Seed Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099059
Scope of the Report:
A seed is the ripened fertilized ovule of a flowering plant containing an embryo and capable normally of germination to produce a new plant. For the purpose of this report, seeds have been defined as the seeds for sowing at farmer level. In this report market sizing has been at the farmer level.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of various parameters of the seeds market. The market has been segmented based on the type of product, crop, and also based on geography. Also, relevant sub-segmentations have been discussed in the report.
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Usage of Biofuels
The massive increase in the demand for biofuel is majorly determined by the very large subsidies provided in many western countries, which have been simultaneously increasing the subsidization of biofuel, along with a reduction in subsidies on food cultivation. The production of global biofuels increased by almost 150%, between 2004 and 2010, from 42 billion liters to 104 billion liters, respectively. As per an FAO report, the biofuel boom had a major impact on the evolution of world food demand for cereals and vegetable oils. Moreover, it states that without biofuel, the growth rate of world cereal consumption is equal to 1.3%, as compared to 1.8% of biofuel. This acts as a major driving force for the expanding market under study.
North America Dominates the Market
The North American seeds market was valued at USD 20.91 billion in 2018, serving the farmers mainly in grains, cereals, fruits, vegetables, and oil and forage crops. The market is expected to reach USD 30.9 billion by 2024 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.46%, during the forecast period. North America is the largest commercial seeds market, accounting for more than 35% of the market share.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099059
Seed Market Covers Major Factors:
- Global Seed Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Seed Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Seed Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Seed Market Forecast
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Seed market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Seed market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Seed market?
Detailed TOC of Seed Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.1.1 INTRODUCTION
4.1.1.1 Hybrid seeds
4.1.1.2 GM Seeds
4.1.1.3 Impact of Technology on Seed Industry
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Non-GM/Hybrid Seeds
5.1.2 GM Seeds
5.1.2.1 Herbicide Tolerant
5.1.2.2 Insect Resistant
5.1.2.3 Abiotic Stress Resistant
5.1.2.4 Other Stacked Traits
5.1.3 Varietal Seeds
5.2 By Crop
5.2.1 Grains & Cereals
5.2.1.1 Maize (Corn)
5.2.1.2 Rice
5.2.1.3 Wheat
5.2.1.4 Sorghum
5.2.2 Oilseeds
5.2.2.1 Soybean
5.2.2.2 Sunflower
5.2.2.3 Cotton
5.2.2.4 Canola
5.2.3 Vegetable Seeds
5.2.3.1 Solanaceae
5.2.3.2 Cucurbit
5.2.3.3 Roots & Bulbs
5.2.3.4 Brassica
5.2.3.5 Other Vegetable Seeds
5.2.4 Other Seeds
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Germany
5.3.2.5 Russia
5.3.2.6 Italy
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia – Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Monsanto Company
6.3.2 Groupe Limagrain
6.3.3 Syngenta AG
6.3.4 Dow-Dupont Inc.
6.3.5 Land O’Lakes
6.3.6 KWS AG
6.3.7 Bayer CropScience
6.3.8 Sakata Seed
6.3.9 Takii Seed
6.3.10 DLF-Trifolium
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Small Beer Market Size Segmentation 2021: Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Future Growth and Share, Forthcoming Development and Top Regions Forecast to 2024
Diaper Rash Ointments Market Share, Future Growth Rate 2021 | Trending Technologies, Business Strategies, Latest Challenges and Opportunities, Global Industry Size Forecast to 2024
Marine Biotechnology Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021: Latest Trends and Challenges, Application Segment and Geographical Landscape Forecast to 2024 with Global Impact of Covid-19
Global Polymeric Polyol Market Report Share and Business Size 2021: Top Trends by Manufacturers, Segmentation, Emerging Technology, Industry Growth with Opportunity and Challenges Forecast to 2025
Linear Voltage Regulators Market Size Forecast Report 2021-2027: Global Research by Emerging Growth Factors, Development Strategy, Regional Trend, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Business Prospect with Covid-19 Impact
Injectable Drug Delivery Market Trends by Size and Share 2021: Growth Strategies adopted by Top Players, Latest Research with Impact of Covid-19, Business Prospects Forecast to 2025
Biometric Door Access Control Systems Market Size and Growth Rate 2021 | Progress Status, and Recent Trends, Global Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players Forecast to 2027
Car Boot Liners Market Share, Industry Size 2021: Future Scope with Leading Players, Market Dynamics with Impact of Covid-19, Global Revenue, Challenges and Future Investments by Forecast to 2027
Carbon Fiber Market SIze 2021 – Analysis by Market Dynamics and Trends, Forthcoming Developments, Leading Players Update, Emerging Growth, Global Share Forecast to 2024
Digital Multimeters Market Size and Share 2021 by Research Methodology, Business Overview by Future Growth, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Global Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2027
Global Edible Nuts Market Trends by Business Prospects 2021: Future Scope with Top Players, Global Opportunities, Share Analysis and Business Growth Size Forecast to 2027
Global Elevator Ropes Market Trends Analysis Report 2021 | Latest Demand Status, Industry Professional Overview, Size and Share by Opportunity and Research Forecast to 2025
Remote Sensing Satellites Market Size 2021: Latest Developments, Growth Prospects, Business Share, Competitive Status, Future Trends by Regions, Top Manufacturers and Key Statistics Forecast to 2027https://themarketeagle.com/