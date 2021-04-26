This “Seed Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Seed market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Seed Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Seed Market Report Are:

Monsanto Company

Groupe Limagrain

Syngenta AG

Dow

Dupont Inc.

Land O’Lakes

KWS AG

Bayer CropScience

Sakata Seed

Takii Seed

DLF

Trifolium Market Overview:

The seeds market is valued at USD 59.71 billion in 2018 and is expected to register USD 90.37 billion in 2024 witnessing a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2019-2024. In 2018, North America was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 35% of the market.

The growing demand for grains, oils, and vegetables is a significant driver for the seeds market. The global population reached over 7.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach 9.9 billion by 2050. As a result, the global demand for food is likely to increase by 70%, due to rapid population growth, urbanization, and changing diets.