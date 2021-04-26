Global Sand Blasting Equipment Market Research report includes a key market analysis, market drivers, industry constraints, competitive developments and market trends. Sand Blasting Equipment Market analyzes each market segment and its applications, regulatory environment, technology, market projections and market shares. A complete geographical analysis of the market is also presented in the report.Sand Blasting Equipment Market Size research report offers the market definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an extensive format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into Based on the regions, Sand Blasting Equipment Market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The historical time period that is considered in the report is from 2016 to 2021. The base year is considered as 2021. The forecast years are 2021 to 2027.This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Sand Blasting Equipment Market Share Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.Sand Blasting Equipment Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2021-2027. Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. Report Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities. Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

List Of Best KEY PLAYERS in Sand Blasting Equipment Market Report are:-

Torbo Engineering Keizers

Norton Sandblasting Equipment

Trinity Tool Company

Sintokogio Group

Airblast

Kramer Industries

Clemco Industries Corporation

Tools USA

About Sand Blasting Equipment Market:

Abrasive blasting, more commonly known as sandblasting, is the operation of forcibly propelling a stream of abrasive material against a surface under high pressure to smooth a rough surface, roughen a smooth surface, shape a surface or remove surface contaminants. A pressurised fluid, typically compressed air, or a centrifugal wheel is used to propel the blasting material (often called the media). There are several variants of the process, using various media; some are highly abrasive, whereas others are milder. The most abrasive are shot blasting (with metal shot) and sandblasting (with sand). Moderately abrasive variants include glass bead blasting (with glass beads) and media blasting with ground-up plastic stock or walnut shells and corncobs. A mild version is sodablasting (with baking soda). In addition, there are alternatives that are barely abrasive or nonabrasive, such as ice blasting and dry-ice blasting.The increasing demand for sand blasting equipment drives the market. Technical advancement, lung diseases like silicosis caused by manual sand blasting operation and rapid industrialization are key drivers for sand blasting equipment market. Substitution of manual labor improve productivity and efficiency. Inhalation of silica, which has been traditionally used as an abrasive material in sand blasting machines, causes health hazards such as silicosis and other lung diseases. Sand blasting equipment prevent contracting any lung disorders, which is thereby expected to propel market growth. Asia Pacific sandblasting machines dominated market owing to low costs and high demand for these products. China is predicted to be the major revenue contributor for APAC. Europe sandblasting machines market size is expected to increase over the forecast period, followed by North America.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sand Blasting Equipment MarketThe global Sand Blasting Equipment market was valued at USD 374.9 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 482.2 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.Global Sand Blasting Equipment

Sand Blasting Equipment Market By Type:

Mini Sand Blasting Machines

Portable Sand Blasting Machines

Bulk Sand Blasting Machines

Sand Blasting Equipment Market By Application:

Automotive

Construction

Marine

Oil and Gas

Petrochemical

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Sand Blasting Equipment in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Sand Blasting Equipment market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2016 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Sand Blasting Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Sand Blasting Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sand Blasting Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Sand Blasting Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sand Blasting Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Major-Type

1.4.3 Independent-Type

1.4.4 Administrator-Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sand Blasting Equipment Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Commonweal

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Sand Blasting Equipment Market Size

2.2 Sand Blasting Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Sand Blasting Equipment Market Size by Regions (2016-2027)

2.2.2 Sand Blasting Equipment Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Sand Blasting Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Sand Blasting Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Sand Blasting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Sand Blasting Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Sand Blasting Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Sand Blasting Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Sand Blasting Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Sand Blasting Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Sand Blasting Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

(5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America

Sand Blasting Equipment Market Size (2016-2021)

Key Players

Sand Blasting Equipment Market Size by Type

Sand Blasting Equipment Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

Company Details

Company Description and Business Overview

Sand Blasting Equipment Introduction

Revenue in Sand Blasting Equipment Business (2016-2021)

Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2021-2027

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2021-2027)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2027)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Continued….

