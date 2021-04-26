This “Ruminant Feed Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Ruminant Feed market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Ruminant Feed Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099046

The Major Players Described in Ruminant Feed Market Report Are:

Cargill Inc.

Land O’ Lakes Feed

DBN Group

Archer Daniels Midland

Evialis

ForFarmers

DLG Group

DSM NV

De Heus

Lallemand Animal Nutrition

Biomin Market Overview:

The global ruminant feed market is poised to register a CAGR of 3.16%, and it is expected to reach USD 114.63 billion by 2024.

– The major driving factor for growth of the market is increasing trend of on-farm mixing by small farmers, millers, and livestock manufacturers to provide specific nutrients to ruminants in required quantities.

– Some major drivers of the ruminant feed market identified in this report are increasing demand for high-value animal protein, increased awareness regarding the safety of meat and milk products, and increased industrial livestock production.

– The major restraints identified in this report are rising cost of raw materials and government regulations.