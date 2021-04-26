Rice flour is obtained by the milling of rice. It is a healthy food and used in many other food products. It is of three types, long grain, medium & short grain, and pre-gelatinized. Depending on the source, the rice flour market is bifurcated into white rice, and brown rice. Out of which, brown rice has more fires and antioxidants, whereas white rice is a rich source of empty calories.

Rice flour has high vitamin C content and antioxidants, which are used to repair the skin. Asia-Pacific has the highest share of the global rice flour market. One can expect that the rice flour market will grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.

Market scope and structure analysis

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Source, Type, Origin, Application, Sales channel, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Associated British Foods PLC, Ebro Foods, S.A., Ingredion Incorporated, Archer-Daniels Midland Co., Wilmar International Limited, General Mills, Inc., Bunge Ltd., Whitworth Bros. Ltd., The Soufflet Group, Shipton Mill Ltd., KRÖNER-STÄRKE GmbH, Caremoli Group, Belourthe SA, Bressmer & Francke (Gmbh & Co.) KG, and EDME Food Ingredients Limited

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis

The pandemic has deeply impacted the rice flour market.

The demand for healthy food grains like soybean, rice, and wheat has increased. But the manufacturers are not able to balance the supply and demand.

The closure of industries due to lockdown has not only affected the scale of production but also hindered the sales.

The companies are expanding online sales, which is the ultimate option.

The regulation on travel has affected the logistics.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Increase in awareness about nutritional food and rise in the disposable income of people is driving the growth of the rice flour market. Rice contains para aminobenzoic acid, ferulic acid, and allantoin. Para aminobenzoic acid acts as a sunscreen for the body. Rice flour is also used for skin care as toner and to make the skin radiant. Along with this, rise in the consumption of vegan and gluten food is fueling the demand. However, the use of substitute products like wheat flour and the unsuitability of climate for rice cultivation are the limiting factors of the market. In contrast to this, investment in packaging and increased distribution channels are creating ample opportunities for the growth of rice flour market.

The global rice flour market trends are as follows:

Companies are focusing on diversification of their business and positioning their products in a right manner to get the target market. They are introducing products that are healthy and obtained from rice. Rice flour is widely consumed as a traditional food in Asia-Pacific. The usage of organic rice flour in baker, snacks, and household has contributed to escalate the demand.

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global rice flour market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global rice flour market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global rice flour market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

Which are the leading players active in the rice flour market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps? Key Segments covered ( By Sources , Type, Origin, Application, Sales channel, Region) Source White Rice

Brown Rice Type Long Grain

Medium & Short Grain

Pre-gelatinized Origin Organic

Conventional

Application

Bakery & Confectionary

Breakfast Solutions

Baby Food

Others

Sales channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

