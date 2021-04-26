Global Retractable Safety Syringe Market: Overview

Needlesticks have been key cause of sharps injuries to healthcare workers and consequently exposing them to blood-borne pathogens. Tens of thousands of healthcare workers (HCWs) world over have suffered transmission of blood-borne viruses. Most notable of these are hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). These also have been caused by the reuse of syringes in various healthcare settings. The drive for retractable safety syringes market has evolved in the light of these.

Numerous regional as well as global health agencies have emphasized on the public health concerns of needlestick injuries and their severity. The WHO revealed how three millions of HCWs were suffered blood-borne pathogens from the percutaneous exposure. Another organization the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) disclosed how lakhs of workers suffer needlestick injuries every year. In another developed country, such as the U.K., occupational hazards due to needlestick injuries have been cause of sizable mortality. All these statistics point to the large unmet need. The retractable safety syringes market is thus brimming with opportunities. Over the years, the knowledge of clinicians or the proper use of retractable safety syringes has helped the market to evolve.

Global Retractable Safety Syringe Market: Key Developments

Numerous companies manufacturing safety medical devices are relentlessly focused on bringing improvements in automated retraction technology. Companies such as Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RTI) are aiming at bringing constant advancement in engineering controls. This has paved ways to accelerate the design of novel technologies to benefit healthcare workers in the retractable safety syringes market. Several medical device manufacturers are aiming at developing easy-to-use, reliable, and cost-effective retractable safety syringes. To this end, they have benefitted from the use of state-of-the-art equipment. Stringent regulations by regional agencies, notably by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), have stimulated them to develop high-performance retractable safety syringes.

Some of the key players aiming for well-entrenched position in the global retractable safety syringes market are Medtronic, Revolutions Medical, Terumo Corporation, Unilife, UltiMed, Inc., Axel Bio, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Global Retractable Safety Syringe Market: Growth Dynamics

Increasing incidence of needlestick injuries per healthcare worker is a key aspect in the evolution of the market. Growing demands for safety engineered injection devices for preventing needlestick injuries among healthcare practioners is a key factor propelling the demands in the retractable safety syringes market. They play a key role in various healthcare settings. Rising demands for these devices in subcutaneous, intradermal, and intramuscular injections is boosting the market. Growing body of research in evaluating the effectiveness in safety syringes in preventing blood-borne infections among healthcare providers and clinicians has helped in the expansion of the market.

The popularity of disposable automatic retractable safety syringe in numerous healthcare settings is growing. Growing awareness about the safety protocols pertaining to occupational hazards among clinicians particularly in developing economies of the world imparts a big fillip to the demand in the retractable safety syringes market.

Global Retractable Safety Syringe Market: Regional Analysis

Some of the prominent regions in the retractable safety syringes market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America has witnessed a spate of state-of-the-art safety medical devices technologies, thereby reinforcing the regional prospects. Growing numbers of research and development activities by several medical device manufacturers are also helping the expansion of the North America retractable safety syringes market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is especially promising regional market. Over the past few years, the market has seen vast potential from growing adoption of safety devices in preventing various occupational hazards among healthcare workers in its key economies.

